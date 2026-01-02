What happened in the European Union in 2025? Here we see a further distancing from the US. The EU continues to adhere to the globalist agenda. Apparently, European leaders have decided to wait for the “post-Trump” era, in which they hope the Democrats will return to power and revert to the old globalist line.

Accordingly, European leaders initially tried to flatter Trump and convince him to continue the policies of his predecessors, but this did not work.

As a result, a serious rift has emerged between the US and the European Union, to the point that the very existence of NATO has been called into question. There is increasing talk in the West about the alliance coming to an end and about the interests of Europe and America diverging irrevocably. At the same time, the idea of creating a new club – C5 (Core 5) – has been put forward, which would include the following civilization-states: the US, Russia, China, India, and Japan.

