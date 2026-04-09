Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Andre Shumpert's avatar
Andre Shumpert
2h

Civilization that lacks civility is uncivilized.

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JORGE's avatar
JORGE
2h

Excelente y certero. Gracias

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