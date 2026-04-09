The fight of the evangelicals dispensationalists (Trump’s administration) against Catholic Church is the end stage of the radical Reform. Many odd ends that weren’t solved in 17 century reappear now. Fifth Monarchy. That is the key. And Sabbatai Zevi of course.

The socialism made the empathy and compassion obligatory, too formal. But if you have no such quality you aren’t human. The Calvinist irony of Elon Musk about empathy is morally disgusting. In Trump we watch how evil, cruel and horrible the egocentrism and narcissism look like.

Ayn Rand and her “philosophy” is pure satanism. It is the manifesto of Epstein elites. But it is not something marginal. It is the very essence of the western (mostly Anglo-Saxon) capitalism. Sombart has explained thoroughly the genesis of the capitalism and its link to usury.

More and more it is evident that the U.S. badly needs third party (movement, current). Neither left liberal globalist, nor satano-Calvinist and Zionist trumpism. With special ideology, philosophy, sociology, history of religions, moral and economy.

The Christianity in the West is just a phantom pain. It was obliterated long long ago with the Modernity based on the materialist science, atheism, individualism, democracy and capitalism. The Modernity has transformed the West into non-Christian anti- Christian civilisation.

There is some geopolitical plan in the shadow of the obvious delirium of trumpist America. It is the strategy to save the unipolarity by the hardest means: mass genocide, WWIII, nuke, multiple interventions, provoking simultaneous regional wars. Other means are exhausted.

Behind Trump’s madness we can read the plan B of the globalism: the destruction of the humanity as the price paid for the control of the western elite. It is hardcore globalism rationale. The liberalism was crushed because of its (hypocritical) «empathy» and wokeist obsession.

Everything is structured around unipolarity versus multipolarity dilemma. The West has sacrificed its identity, culture, traditions, values for one thing global power. It had it during unipolar moment (1989-now). But it began to crack.

The West deemed that it could still have the global power sacrificing more and more its identity (liberal globalist plan). Trump/Israel plan is to reaffirm Western (Zionist/Christian Zionist) identity with desperate fight to conserve its strength and hegemony. Both Impassible.

The multipolarity is the unique and only exit of the situation. You could conserve America and/or Europe only sharing the global power with other Poles. You can’t keep it all for yourselves. Not anymore. The WWIII is about that.

The U.S. is in the hand of cruel madman. EU is the junta of deranged pervert globalists. Pro-Western leaders are clowns, crazy and pathetic maniacs. The collective portrait of the actual West is really total disaster. Nothing attractive. Repulsive. And the future promises worse.

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