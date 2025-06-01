The history of Africa’s struggle for independence and unity has been full of twists and setbacks, yet right now we are witnessing a new phase in this process. “African Initiative” correspondent Gleb Ervier spoke with renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin about the chances of Pan-Africanism succeeding, the steps needed to achieve it, the complex relations between the continent’s inhabitants, and whether Africa will follow Europe’s path from Roman emperors to Greta Thunberg.

– Alexander Gelyevich, it is known that the ideas of a united Africa developed in several stages. How would you characterise them?

– There have indeed been several stages. The first (preliminary) was associated with Marcus Garvey (one of the leaders of the global Black movement in the early 20th century – “AI” note) and the state of Liberia. It was the first product of the movement for African liberation. The core idea was that African Americans returning from North America were to build their own state with their own African ideology. But this turned into a complete fiasco, as they simply copied the experience of the Anglo-Saxon Protestant conquerors and even engaged in the slave trade there. It became something of a nightmare. Nevertheless, despite this difficult beginning, the return to Africa of former slaves who had been taken to the North American continent did happen. This was the first stage in the formation of the Pan-African idea.

The second phase unfolded during the decolonisation process: from the 1930s until the late 1970s, when anti-colonial uprisings took place across various parts of Africa. Fragments of former colonies gained the status of newly independent states yet retained the core ideology of the colonisers. These were, in a sense, post-colonial simulacra of nation-states that replicated everything: ideology, politics, economics. They made their choices between liberalism, communism and nationalism – the three political systems characteristic of Western modernity. Yet within this second phase, new theories also emerged. Key ideologues included Cheikh Anta Diop, Léopold Sédar Senghor, and Muammar Gaddafi, who – despite being an Arab Muslim – proposed a project to unite Africa into a single superstate. In other words, attempts arose to articulate African identity at a new level: there was a growing awareness that political liberation alone, while preserving European colonial models, remained insufficient.

One of the pan-African projects focused on Ethiopia, which served as a model – an ancient monarchy that had avoided colonization. Another project was centered around Egypt. However, these initiatives developed alongside the acquisition of political independence based on colonial power structures, representing only partial, superficial decolonization.

The third stage of Pan-Africanism began relatively recently, in the 1990s, during globalisation. Here, the focus shifted to deep decolonisation, meaning the emergence of ideas that Africa should not just achieve political liberation by imitating Western European models, but build a completely unique African civilisation. This is where figures like Mbombok Bassong, Kemi Seba and Nathalie Yamb appear – a new wave of such “metaphysical” Pan-Africanists. Particularly interesting are the ideas of Kemi Seba and his movement, which opposes Françafrique as such and advocates for a new model of African society. He claims that Africa was the first civilisation; that black people were the bearers of the original primordial tradition; that the dark times of white rule are now ending, the Kali Yuga of white barbarians is concluding, and Africa’s time is returning, meaning the great Golden Age, the revival of ancient African cults and religions.

A very interesting direction. Here, the organisational model of communities like the Brazilian quilombos serves as the reference. Fugitive Brazilian slaves in northeastern Brazil established a state called Palmares (with a population of up to 20,000 people – “AI” note). It existed for about a century under complete self-governance, with Africans living according to their own rules and traditions. Kemi Seba takes the quilombo as the fundamental model for reorganising the entire Black continent. This new version of Pan-Africanism, or deep decolonisation, essentially corresponds to the model of a multipolar world and fits perfectly with the theory of civilisational states, which is now becoming perhaps the most important trend in international relations theory.

– How do different geopolitical schools view Pan-Africanism? What approaches exist and who stands behind them?

– As I’ve already mentioned, Pan-Africanism fits perfectly into the theory of a multipolar world, since it shifts the focus from nation-states built on the Westphalian system of international relations to civilisational states. This theory is currently the newest, most avant-garde and advanced.

There are realists in international relations for whom Africa is of little interest. They believe that everything comes down not to the potential capabilities of a civilisation to organise its strategic unity, but to the concrete state of affairs. They simply note and record the balance of power in certain regional contexts, the confrontation of certain nation-states, and internal problems.

Pan-Africanism holds some interest for left-liberals as a continuation of the Soros-style globalist agenda. But by and large, this line is now being rolled back.

In post-positivist theories of international relations, African themes remain underdeveloped (with the exception of critical theories). Essentially, colonialist and racist discourse persists as the dominant paradigm.

The Eurocentric approach is simply projected onto Africa, thereby automatically relegating the continent to a secondary position while maintaining inequality.

Therefore, the Pan-Africanist attempt to construct their own model of international relations could be based on much greater attention to communities, tribes, languages and cultures. This could serve as an alternative to the crude and rigid approaches of both realists and liberals – an approach that wouldn’t contradict the theory of a multipolar world. Its flexibility, combined with certain deconstructionist models, could well suit the Pan-African movement as a methodology. However, the movement itself must pay close attention to the newest schools of international relations. Because their geopolitics represents only potential – a reserved slot in the theory of a multipolar world that needs to be properly filled. The same applies to the geopolitics of Islam, which remains in its embryonic stage.

If African intellectuals embrace this direction now, they could find themselves at the forefront. Because currently, none of the civilizational states have progressed too far in developing the theory of a multipolar world. We in Russia have given it initial formulation. [Robert] Cooper has work that conceptualizes multipolarity from the Western perspective, though not yet in theoretical terms. Generally speaking, there aren’t many works [on this topic].

If Pan-African intellectuals awaken, they could take the lead in this process. Especially since they already possess a tradition of substantiating their own identity.

– In Russia, many people don’t understand why we should help distant developing countries. Some criticize the Soviet Union’s experience in building relations with Third World nations. In your opinion, why should we support Pan-Africanism now, and can the reasons be divided into cultural and purely pragmatic ones?

– Culturally speaking, we are fighting against the ideology of a unipolar world, against globalist hegemony. The more sovereign poles emerge in the world today, the easier it will be for us to bear this burden of dismantling the dominance of the global liberal West. Currently, we have a very significant ally in the United States, which is itself dismantling this globalist system. But it’s important for us to have the Pan-Africanist movement as allies, as they are engaged in the same profound decolonization that we in Russia are essentially pursuing. After all, Russia too is undergoing processes of asserting itself as a civilizational state, rejecting civilizational dependence on and secondary status to the West. We are certainly in a better position than Africans, but this remains our common struggle. Alain de Benoist recognized this when he wrote his book “Europe, the Third World – One and the Same Battle” some fifty years ago.

Indeed, the creation of a multipolar world represents a goal for all humanity aimed at liberation from globalist domination, and we must support our like-minded Pan-Africanist allies. This is logical because we uphold a completely alternative vision of world order.

As for pragmatism, business (and economics in general) is an extremely flexible structure. Enormous financial benefits can be derived from war – or from peace. From mineral resources – or from finding alternatives to those resources. From technological development – or from suppressing certain technologies to promote other directions. Financial gains can come through integration – or through disintegration. Through assistance and lending, such as financial means via loans, credits, or non-repayable injections. Or conversely, through the opposite approaches.

Those who believe economics is some stable entity determining what’s profitable and what’s not are profoundly mistaken. They fail to understand not only deeper global processes – they misunderstand the very essence of economics. Its purpose is to flow around obstacles like water. It moves toward profit optimization and development under any conditions. Take a river: if blocked, it simply flows around the obstacle – perhaps irrigating fields, or perhaps flooding valuable land with swamps instead. Economics adapts to everything. If we support friendship with Africans, we’ll derive benefits from this support. If we don’t, we’ll save resources for other purposes. Economists are like migrant workers, technicians, or restaurant waiters – they deliver whatever is ordered. Some are good, some bad.

Economics is so utterly non-autonomous and non-sovereign in determining anything in international relations that, frankly, I can’t be bothered discussing it. The most successful people in economics – the wealthier and more accomplished they become, the fewer illusions they maintain about this process. Therefore, if Pan-Africanism benefits us ideologically, we’ll find ways to reap material gains.

– Regarding the unipolar world: while its dismantling is clearly necessary, global-scale problems remain that require collective solutions. This is particularly evident in Africa, where the UN has failed to manage these challenges. What can the African world propose for future global governance?

– Indeed, this is clearly on the horizon. The UN is a structure created under different historical circumstances that no longer corresponds to the modern situation. It’s a relic of a world order that has effectively ceased to exist three times over – neither the bipolar world, nor the unipolar world, nor even the conditional non-polar world in which globalists feasted remains. The Westphalian system is gone: what we see is essentially phantom pain. Yet the UN persists.

Africa must undoubtedly participate in building the new world order. This is a vast continent, extraordinarily vibrant, with a unique culture. The fundamental dilemma lies in how to conceptualize Africa’s space.

One could view it as a homeland – a territory where people of this culture are born, live, raise children, build families, and perform rituals.

If Africa is seen as this immense “planet,” a veritable cosmos, then the goal of a future African union or African empire should be to make life here attractive, meaningful, and connected with reviving the sacred underpinnings of the African world. To restore the lost pride and dignity that colonizers had brutally stamped out.

Afrocentrism will have global repercussions. Firstly, it will radically transform perceptions of the continent. Africa will assert itself as a sovereign actor rather than an object of exploitation or “humanity’s wretched dumping ground” perpetually dependent on aid. I believe this will reduce migratory flows from Africa that currently destabilize other regions. Africans will live in their own world, their own universe – “on their own planet” – nurturing and developing it. Multipolar allies have a vested interest in Africa’s prosperity and will actively facilitate it.

On the other hand, Africa possesses tremendous demographic, energy and resource potential – it must ultimately assume the role of a sovereign player in the global orchestra. The emerging multipolar order will be predicated precisely on recognizing such sovereignty. But this requires Africa to make substantive contributions. The imperative now is to transcend petty post-colonial squabbles and genuinely articulate – then defend – a distinct African civilizational project.

Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian public figure, has proposed the idea of reviving African monarchies. This is a very sound notion. If we discard the racist colonial lens, why shouldn’t Africans organize their lives based on their own concepts of right and wrong, good and bad, with their own traditions and beliefs?

I once had an idea — perhaps somewhat avant-garde and not fully developed — that Africa should be governed by leopard-men. Communities who understand Africa, its hidden mechanisms, and its covert structures far better than superficial, brutal foreigners. The core principle is this: Africa for Africans. Let Africans build it as they see fit, without looking over their shoulders at others, because everyone else should be focusing on themselves. Many are preoccupied with others while having brought themselves to a sorry state—be it Europeans, Americans, or, to some extent, even us. Africa should be left to Africans, while we offer them our assistance and friendship.

– Do I understand correctly that you see two fundamentally different approaches here: the first is the formation of a single political entity with a single identity, and the second is the story of African monarchies, which will require a separate identity on the territory of each monarchy? Wouldn’t the second model have to go through a series of conflicts that would bury the formation of a pan-African polity?

– I don’t believe these projects are inherently antagonistic. An empire could serve as the highest level of a Pan-African polity. “Pan-African polity” is an excellent term, and it could indeed represent the overarching structure, but it doesn’t have to be limited to monarchies—though sacred monarchies like the Ashanti still exist and could be restored. Other peoples also have kings, but they never sought strict hegemony. An empire could encompass diverse entities within it: monarchies, republics, tribal federations, intertribal alliances. There should be a supreme level of African polity—a council or even an “Emperor of Africa”—but the constituent entities could be collective. They don’t have to be exclusively monarchies, nation-states, republics, or those post-colonial monstrosities that carve up Africa’s living fabric. Many African peoples may reject both monarchy and republicanism altogether, preferring to live as their ancestors did, free from externally imposed socio-political models. Monarchies, for instance, were alien to the Khoikhoi or Pygmies. The Bantu had monarchies; the Zulus even built empires. In contrast, peoples of Central Africa traditionally organized themselves into autonomous communities or loose federations. Africa is far too diverse for a one-size-fits-all solution.

“I have two volumes in “Noomachia” dedicated to this topic. I was myself astonished by the diversity of social models. For instance, the cultural refinement of the Yoruba with their sacred institutions rivals that of Ancient Greece. Nearby, you find the mangrove-swamp civilizations of tribes who barely distinguish between spirits of the dead, gods, and animals. An utterly incredible richness and diversity of political systems too — ranging from hyper-sophisticated and elaborate to the most rudimentary or even nonexistent. All this should, in my view, organically integrate into the framework of that unimaginable future African empire.

I would personally love to witness it, because this could become a truly unprecedented historical experiment — a complete revival of the spiritual wealth of such a varied world, one that the colonial approach simply discarded. This world was effectively reduced to so-called primitive savage forms of life, used to justify enslavement and total subjugation to the colonizers. What I want, instead, is for this cognitive mirage to end — for African civilization to proclaim its staggering grandeur and diversity, to fully overcome even the epistemological frameworks imposed by colonial consciousness.”

– On the one hand, the process of returning to traditional forms may indeed contribute to forming a Pan-African polity. But if we look at the example of the European Union, we see that European political unity was achieved only when Europe had practically eliminated monarchies—with exceptions like Great Britain. Is there something fundamentally different in Africa’s meaning-making (if it even exists continent-wide as something unified) compared to European culture, where unification proceeded through dismantling monarchic systems and empires?

– If we consider European civilization as a civilization of Cartesian linear coordinates, applying this to Africa is entirely impossible. The structure of the African Logos is inherently polycentric and multifaceted. There, the interplay between Apollonian and Cybelian principles is distributed in an extraordinarily intricate manner. When you examine this more closely, you realize that none of the generalized models applicable to, say, classifying certain epochs of Western European civilization — premodern, modern, postmodern — hold any relevance here. They broadly fit the West, albeit with nuances, complex phase transitions, and overlaps. Yet Western Europe still conforms to this framework, and one could argue that modern European unity is built on dispersion. First came the destruction of empires and monarchies, then the shift to bourgeois nationalism, followed by the emergence of a civil European society — and ultimately, its annihilation and disappearance. It’s almost like a Spenglerian decline of Europe. Europe descended from its solar Medieval zenith to today’s bastardized liberalism and utter degeneration, which is now literally written on the faces of modern European politicians. This entire trajectory — from heroes to degenerates — Europe has traversed, and it has done so in a strikingly linear fashion: a succession of Logoi, the sun’s shift, then twilight, all the way down to the current Cybelian night of [Annalena] Baerbock or bug-eyed Greta Thunberg. From Roman emperors to such sickly, Graves’ disease-afflicted adolescents — unhinged, mentally unwell. Europe’s entire arc is, indeed, astonishingly straightforward.

When we apply similar methodologies to Africa, we observe nothing comparable here. Within a small tribe may survive some fragment — a shard of an extraordinary past that apparently once encompassed vast regions. Or conversely, the predictable Bantu culture — displaying no particular distinction among other Niger-Congo peoples — proliferates across the entirety of Central and Southern Africa. Yet within their apparent cultural homogeneity, they generate numerous additional poles and supplementary structures. Africa’s Logoi should be spoken of exclusively in the plural. The equilibrium of these elements is astonishing. Consider the solar Saharo-Nilotic tribes — utterly distinct from anything within the Niger-Congo world, yet themselves profoundly diverse. Thus, it is wholly inappropriate to apply here any analogue of that linear descent from grandeur into “the garbage pail” that characterises the Western trajectory.

We observe that America is currently undergoing a conservative revolution, though how this will ultimately unfold remains uncertain. But if we consider Europe, it stands as the last bastion demonstrating the sequential phases of global socio-civilisational degradation – a clear descent, as if down a staircase. Yet this schema is entirely inapplicable to Africa. For many African peoples exist simultaneously in multiple universes, multiple temporalities, multiple phases, bearing different Logoi – without this generating inevitable conflicts. Naturally, where Muslims have settled, for instance, the cultural situation becomes somewhat simplified. If we examine African Islam specifically, we find it remarkably diverse, complex and multidimensional – yet possessing certain common denominators.

When accounting for the [African continent’s] ethnic diversity, we encounter numerous Logoi here. To properly study Africa, to research it authentically, one must forget the entire European experience as though it were some terrible dream. Europe must be left at home. When we come to Africa, we must acquaint ourselves with Africa itself – not merely with Africans. Even most Africans have become largely alienated from their true selves. We must seek out the custodians of authentic African culture – those who maintain connections with the real Africa that now sleeps but shall soon awaken, and whose diversity defies comprehension.

– Regarding ethnic and religious diversity: what do you see as the main challenges for Pan-Africanism, and what solutions do they require? In the CAR, I spoke with local Pan-Africanists Pott Madendam-Endjia and Socrate Gutenberg Tarambaye. They certainly identify a major problem in the conflict between ethnic, tribal, and religious identities on one hand, and political identity on the other – operating both at the civic level and in terms of self-perception as representatives of the African continent.

– I believe they might find my book “Ethnosociology” useful – it’s available in both English and Russian. Because the problem of correlating ethnic, national, state, political, civilisational and social dimensions requires extremely serious examination. Even when we follow Western models, they contain inherent confusion that needs systematisation.

During my time at Moscow State University, for several years our highly advanced intellectual team worked specifically on this problem. We achieved, in my view, significant methodological results. I consider the most important idea of ethnosociology to be the fundamental disparity of scales – the complete absence of homology between ethnic and political dimensions.

Any attempt to attribute political significance to ethnic factors transforms the issue into the concept of nationhood. When we treat ethnicity as nationality, we shift the research paradigm and encounter an insoluble problem. This needs proper understanding to avoid terminological confusion.

Ethnosociology is the key. When a concrete, extremely thorough and meticulous analysis of these terms in African languages is conducted – including the historical context of each concept we discuss – when refined ethnos-sociological dictionaries of African life are compiled, then I believe the solution will emerge naturally. Because currently everyone operates with terms like “nationalism”, “liberalism”, “ethnic factor”, “conflict” – that is, all remain trapped. This is precisely what colonisation means – the colonisation of consciousness. Therefore, the decolonisation of terminology is something we’re actively working on now.

Russia finds itself in the same position – nothing catastrophic. We simply need to gradually, step by step, clear away these dreadful conceptual blockages that exist. Africans themselves will see the way forward by renaming phenomena differently – especially if they find the right terms. In Confucian tradition, this selection of proper language is called “the rectification of names”: a correctly named thing ceases to be a problem. The problem lies in incorrectly named things.

– On what universal foundations could a common cultural code for diverse African peoples be built?

– I believe we should propose the concept of a plural African identity with multiple layers. A historical-linguistic approach would likely prove most helpful here. Because if we examine Africa from a linguistic perspective, create an ethnolinguistic map, and use it as the basis for a unified African identity, we could understand and overcome many problems. This, it seems to me, is where we must begin. We must keep this framework constantly in view, never sliding into European concepts of human rights or humanism – all these terms are meaningless for Africa. They were introduced by colonisers solely to better exploit local populations. We must return to the roots. Language matters, ethnicity matters, ethnic roots matter, culture matters. We must examine them beneath the superficial colonial layers, excavating the ethnocultural roots that existed before these shallow identities were imposed. This is crucially important.

Africa must cultivate its archaic stratum while gradually building awareness of complex, plural African unity. But the core idea is to think continentally – to constantly keep Africa in mind, to comprehend its connection to the soil, to culture, to the metaphysics of this unique place. Starting from this understood unity, more concrete practical projects can then be developed – transport, economic, military, strategic. We must build a continental African empire, proceeding from a foundation where, in my view, ethno-cultural and linguistic conceptions of Pan-African identity should form the base. There’s no need to seek a common denominator in any single people, culture or ideology. The common denominator must be Africa’s spatial reality itself. And all other elements – the more diverse, the better. This is the unified and multiple African reality.

A unified multiplicity permeated by that subtle, all-encompassing sense of shared belonging while maintaining civilisational diversity – where each civilisation retains its distinct form. This is what must be achieved. This is the task for new generations of Pan-Africanists.

– Would it make practical sense, perhaps even graphically, to map out a genealogical tree of identities – a tree of African culture – to show people how these identities interconnect and where they exist outside conflict zones? How can one simultaneously belong to a particular tribe, profession, ethnic group, and yet still be fundamentally African?

– Absolutely. First and foremost, we must excise this colonial layer of Françafrique — erase it completely, leaving no trace. The remnants of British colonisers should simply be expelled — ignore them entirely, refuse to heed a single word. If some white European arrives with an arrogant attitude, presuming to lecture, he must be sent back immediately — issue a one-way ticket without delay. I believe carriers of colonial consciousness must be deported. Africa is for Africans. If a friend comes who loves Africa and agrees with this principle, that’s different. But if they come to “teach” — enough is enough.

We must break free from the West’s colonial patterns, then — as you rightly suggested — draw up a systematic, detailed map of ethnolinguistic and ethnocultural Africa.

Consider Congo and Rwanda, for instance. What are they? Colonial constructs. What does it matter where Tutsis and Hutus live? All borders between these artificial states — indeed, all African states — are products of disputes between enslavers. They reflect squabbles among white masters who paid no attention to African peoples. These are horrific scars — like lashes on a tortured body.

Once we chart this schema you propose, we’ll see a radically different Africa: an Africa of peoples and linguistic groups. There are frontiers, intersections, and contact zones — none inherently political. These borders must be fully erased, the colonial experience forgotten and transcended to rebuild African unity anew. But we must dig deeper than the colonial era — including the Islamic conquests, which were equally colonial.

