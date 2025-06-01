Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris McAlister's avatar
Chris McAlister
2h

Beautifully expressed.

We await the polyrhythmic majesty of Africa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture