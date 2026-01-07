Alexander Dugin argues that the US attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of Maduro was deliberately staged as “meme” political theater to demonstrate Trump’s harsh, rapid, no-holds-barred approach, signaling the de facto end of international-law norms in favor of raw power and compelling other powers to prove their sovereignty through might.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: The most discussed topic of the first days of 2026, which we have already witnessed, has been the United States of America’s sharp start to the year: their military operation in Venezuela and the kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. You wrote an extensive article on this subject, on how a new world order is being formed. My question to you is: why now, at the very beginning of 2026, did Trump and the United States decide to escalate the situation so sharply?

Alexander Dugin: I think the timing of this operation is due to Trump’s advertising approach to politics: it’s meme politics. The way the operation itself was carried out, the clips that were filmed, the way Maduro was driven around New York — all of this is a kind of advertising video. It is a monstrous, terrifying commercial, timed to coincide with the Christmas holidays and New Year, whose purpose is to show that Trump’s new policy will henceforth be just that: tough, forceful, fast, victorious, swift, bold, and, at the same time, radically sovereign.

The timing is strategic: this is a period when the minds of ordinary Americans are as free as possible from everyday concerns. Against this backdrop, a show is unfolding for a completely “idiotized” population through advertising memes, clips, and musical fragments, where reality is transformed into an element of performance. This is the New Year’s show of powerful Trump, who destroys his enemies and wins wars in a single day. Of course, this is a message to us, too: ‘I solved all the problems in my backyard in a day, while you’ve been struggling here for four years.’ This message is intended to send harsh, sharp, and unambiguous signals to everyone in the context of the new conditions of information policy. We are dealing with a fusion of reality, artificial intelligence, clips, fakes, and deepfakes, which nevertheless come together to form one very important message.

If we distract ourselves from the husk of show business — which in itself should be the subject of serious analysis — we will see new principles of warfare. The element of information support and the entertainment industry behind it play a key role here. The deliberately staged footage of flying helicopters looks impressive, although our militias and soldiers from Donbass have commented: if such a string of slow-moving targets appeared in reality, they would be instantly shot down by FPV drones. They would not last a minute. But here they are, flying colorfully. Perhaps they weren’t flying at all, perhaps it was the work of artificial intelligence, but the informational component here is enormous. You can’t just laugh at it or ignore it — you have to understand that this is the world we now live in. That’s as far as the presentation goes.

Now to the essence of the matter: Trump has effectively put an end to international law. This is very serious. My article is not so much about “how” this was done, but about what exactly has happened in these first days of the New Year. What does Trump’s invasion of Venezuela, without any real grounds, mean? What does the kidnapping of the president of a sovereign country mean? Like in the era of barbarian kingdoms, Maduro was brought in and paraded through the streets of New York like a captive enemy for the amusement of the crowd.

Many note that this is reminiscent of Rome in its twilight years. Only in ancient times, prisoners were usually pelted with stones, while here they were pelted with insults and threats to kill him or give four life sentences. In essence, it is the same thing: a defeated enemy is brought in a cage for the amusement of the public.

And what does all this mean? Behind this staged informational effect lies a very serious thing: international law no longer exists. Appealing to the UN, asking the West to pay attention to violations of certain principles, agreements, or provisions that contradict the letter and spirit of the law — all of this is now completely futile. Specific, meaningless PR is the only way to do these things. If we understand that this is just entertainment, a kind of festive concert or ritual weeping by Egyptian mourners, then we can turn to the UN and give examples of how we were attacked or how enemy drones tried to destroy our president. ‘Well, they tried, and that’s fine: if they didn’t destroy him, good for them; if they did, that’s fine too, apparently we sent them away,’ is roughly how the Americans will respond. The idea that there are certain norms and rules that can be negotiated should be left in the past once and for all. There is no international law.

There is only the law of force. In a sense, it has always been this way — this is nothing new. It’s just that, at certain times, after each “reshuffling of the deck” and global conflict, when spheres of influence are redistributed, the great powers assert their right to sovereignty. This was the case in the First and Second World Wars. When fascist Europe became a separate entity in world politics, it demanded that the world submit to it. The world rebelled, and that power is no more. But any international law is always a balance of power between the victors. That’s the point. For more than a century, nation-states have not been sovereign actors establishing world order; world relations are shaped by ideological blocs.

