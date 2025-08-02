Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
a curious mind's avatar
a curious mind
13m

"The Master and His Emissary - The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World"

by Iain McGilchrist

This book begins by looking at the structure and function of the brain, and at the differences between the hemispheres, not only in attention and flexibility, but in attitudes to the implicit, the unique, and the personal, as well as the body, time, depth, music, metaphor, empathy, morality, certainty and the self.

It suggests that the drive to language was not principally to do with communication or thought, but manipulation, the main aim of the left hemisphere, which manipulates the right hand. It shows the hemispheres as no mere machines with functions, but underwriting whole, self-consistent, versions of the world.

Through an examination of Western philosophy, art and literature, it reveals the uneasy relationship of the hemispheres being played out in the history of ideas, from ancient times until the present. It ends by suggesting that we may be about to witness the final triumph of the left hemisphere – at the expense of us all.

Also his book: "The Matter with Things - Our Brains, Our Delusions, and the Unmaking of the World" (I/II)

McGilchrist argues that we have become enslaved to an account of things dominated by the brain’s left hemisphere, one that blinds us to an awe-inspiring reality that is all around us, had we but eyes to see it. He suggests that in order to understand ourselves and the world we need science and intuition, reason and imagination, not just one or two; that they are in any case far from being in conflict; and that the brain’s right hemisphere plays the most important part in each. And he shows us how to recognise the ‘signature’ of the left hemisphere in our thinking, so as to avoid making decisions that bring disaster in their wake.

https://channelmcgilchrist.com/hemisphere-theory/

AI World Summit 2022 Dr Iain McGilchrist on Artificial Intelligence and The Matter with Things

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgbUCKWCMPA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ASBJØRN ELLINGSEN's avatar
ASBJØRN ELLINGSEN
40m

On the contrary, I see Russia as the saviour of the western civilisation, that is the part worth saving. The western civilisation was built on Christianity, but in the West this is gone, what we now have is pure Satanism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture