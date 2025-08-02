Alexander Dugin argues that Western AI serves as a tool of digital hegemony, and that only by restoring Russia’s civilizational identity can a sovereign, truly Russian intellect emerge.
AI is not universal. It was created in the West and represents a structure of Western thinking, that is, a colonial network cast over all societies, subjugating them to Western meanings, goals, and procedures. AI has a civilizational identity. And it is Western. We cannot create a Russian AI until we have clarity regarding the Russian civilizational identity. GigaChat and other Russian knock-offs are simply import substitutions — cloned versions of ChatGPT with a few additional restrictions to please the authorities.
Maria Zakharova1 raised an important issue: the sovereignization of AI. But this immediately reveals another issue: the sovereignization of intellect itself, of the Russian sovereignty of spirit and mind. It is impossible to speak seriously about AI without equally serious discussion about the “I.”
For about three hundred years, we have lived in an intellectual context shaped by the West. This includes our sciences, our politics, our culture, our economy, and our technology. This is a borrowed life. We are living a life that is not our own. The West is now entering us through AI, as Zakharova rightly interprets as imperAIalism. Yet the West had already entered us as the “I” long ago. We are thinking with a mind that is not our own.
Continue:
"The Master and His Emissary - The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World"
by Iain McGilchrist
This book begins by looking at the structure and function of the brain, and at the differences between the hemispheres, not only in attention and flexibility, but in attitudes to the implicit, the unique, and the personal, as well as the body, time, depth, music, metaphor, empathy, morality, certainty and the self.
It suggests that the drive to language was not principally to do with communication or thought, but manipulation, the main aim of the left hemisphere, which manipulates the right hand. It shows the hemispheres as no mere machines with functions, but underwriting whole, self-consistent, versions of the world.
Through an examination of Western philosophy, art and literature, it reveals the uneasy relationship of the hemispheres being played out in the history of ideas, from ancient times until the present. It ends by suggesting that we may be about to witness the final triumph of the left hemisphere – at the expense of us all.
Also his book: "The Matter with Things - Our Brains, Our Delusions, and the Unmaking of the World" (I/II)
McGilchrist argues that we have become enslaved to an account of things dominated by the brain’s left hemisphere, one that blinds us to an awe-inspiring reality that is all around us, had we but eyes to see it. He suggests that in order to understand ourselves and the world we need science and intuition, reason and imagination, not just one or two; that they are in any case far from being in conflict; and that the brain’s right hemisphere plays the most important part in each. And he shows us how to recognise the ‘signature’ of the left hemisphere in our thinking, so as to avoid making decisions that bring disaster in their wake.
https://channelmcgilchrist.com/hemisphere-theory/
AI World Summit 2022 Dr Iain McGilchrist on Artificial Intelligence and The Matter with Things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgbUCKWCMPA
On the contrary, I see Russia as the saviour of the western civilisation, that is the part worth saving. The western civilisation was built on Christianity, but in the West this is gone, what we now have is pure Satanism.