Alexander Dugin argues that Western AI serves as a tool of digital hegemony, and that only by restoring Russia’s civilizational identity can a sovereign, truly Russian intellect emerge.

AI is not universal. It was created in the West and represents a structure of Western thinking, that is, a colonial network cast over all societies, subjugating them to Western meanings, goals, and procedures. AI has a civilizational identity. And it is Western. We cannot create a Russian AI until we have clarity regarding the Russian civilizational identity. GigaChat and other Russian knock-offs are simply import substitutions — cloned versions of ChatGPT with a few additional restrictions to please the authorities.

Maria Zakharova1 raised an important issue: the sovereignization of AI. But this immediately reveals another issue: the sovereignization of intellect itself, of the Russian sovereignty of spirit and mind. It is impossible to speak seriously about AI without equally serious discussion about the “I.”

For about three hundred years, we have lived in an intellectual context shaped by the West. This includes our sciences, our politics, our culture, our economy, and our technology. This is a borrowed life. We are living a life that is not our own. The West is now entering us through AI, as Zakharova rightly interprets as imperAIalism. Yet the West had already entered us as the “I” long ago. We are thinking with a mind that is not our own.

