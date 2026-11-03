Trump was the hope of conservatives in America, Europe, and beyond — and he remains the one currently holding the world back from collapse.
Should that loss happen, the Democrats’ revenge will be unlike anything we’ve seen. They still haven’t forgiven DOGE and the dismantling of USAID — the moment they realized Trump might actually go after the Deep State.
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Dugin: If Republicans lose Congress in the midterms, expect a genuine liberal dictatorship
Trump was the hope of conservatives in America, Europe, and beyond — and he remains the one currently holding the world back from collapse.
Trump was the hope of conservatives in America, Europe, and beyond — and he remains the one currently holding the world back from collapse.
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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