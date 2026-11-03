Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Dugin: If Republicans lose Congress in the midterms, expect a genuine liberal dictatorship

Trump was the hope of conservatives in America, Europe, and beyond — and he remains the one currently holding the world back from collapse.
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Alexander Dugin

Trump was the hope of conservatives in America, Europe, and beyond — and he remains the one currently holding the world back from collapse.

Should that loss happen, the Democrats’ revenge will be unlike anything we’ve seen. They still haven’t forgiven DOGE and the dismantling of USAID — the moment they realized Trump might actually go after the Deep State.

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