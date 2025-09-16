Great Alain de Benoist article One must not be impressed by Donald Trump's whims. Behind the about-faces, contradictory assertions, and changes of direction that are his habit, there is an underlying vision: only America matters.

The rest counts for nothing. On this point, Trump thinks like his predecessors, but nevertheless with two major differences.

The first is that he no longer sees the utility of seeking to justify himself by resorting to the usual missionary propaganda in favor of sublime ideals ("democracy and freedom"). He says straight out that it's take it or leave it.

The second is that he has clearly understood that military adventures cost the United States much more than they bring them. This is why he wants to make everything go through commerce.

Alain de Benoist: It would be a grave error to believe that after the "Trump parenthesis," one could return to the status quo ante. What has been broken will not be glued back together. A new Nomos of the Earth is emerging. This is a turning point in world history.

Alain de Benoist: The critical threshold of the transition period between two epochs has now been crossed. The choice is clearer than ever. Either a planet ruled by a single hegemonic power, or a "pluriverse" articulated between several poles… The age of civilizations is dawning.

Alain de Benoist: For several months now, we have been witnessing live the dislocation of the "collective West," the end of liberal globalization, and the decoupling between Europe and the United States.

Alain de Benoist: The beginning of the end of the liberal era: the four main world powers (the United States, China, Russia, India) can now be considered, in various respects, "illiberal" powers.

Idem: International organizations and the UN have no strategic grip on ongoing conflicts, the Transatlantic link has broken, the Atlantic Alliance is in crisis, and NATO (whose latest summit resembled a contest of obsequiousness in a pickle jar) is about to give up the ghost.

Either a planet ruled by a single hegemonic power, or a "pluriverse" articulated between several poles of power, culture, and civilization - "grand spaces".

If Europe does not pull itself together, the final battle will be played out between the United States, China, and Russia.

