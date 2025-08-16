Alexander Dugin argues that the meeting went splendidly and Russia and the United States must reach an understanding as superpowers.

Presidents Putin and Trump concluded their meeting in Anchorage. As expected, Alaska turned out to be only one stage along the long path of negotiations. Our enemies believed that today Russia could be pressured into accepting disadvantageous conditions. Nothing of the sort happened. And so, the philosopher Alexander Dugin, summing up the event, put it briefly: “The meeting went splendidly.”

It must be said that the discussion was conducted in a businesslike manner, though there were also some lively moments…

