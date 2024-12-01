Aleksandr Dugin: Russia has lost the West but has rediscovered the world
In an exclusive interview with Al Majalla, the Russian political philosopher explains his country's pivot to the Global South and why nothing will change Moscow's edge on the Ukrainian battlefield
In an exclusive interview with Al Majalla, Russian political philosopher Aleksander Dugin—widely known as “Putin’s brain”—voiced his criticisms over the Biden administration’s recent decision to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. His anger was palpable throughout the discussion—although he conveyed it in a c…