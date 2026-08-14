Discover a thought-provoking exploration of the collapse of Modernist political ideologies through a biblical lens. This book examines the decline of the dominant political systems of the past two centuries — Liberalism, Communism, and Fascism — and the spiritual and cultural crisis they have left in their wake. As the modern world order falters, Jay Rogers offers a bold reinterpretation of Aleksandr Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory by grounding a vision for the multipolar world in the enduring truths of the Bible.

Blending geopolitical theory with Christian theology, this work explores the historical, cultural, and spiritual foundations of civilizations. It argues that the future of global politics cannot be built on the abstract individualism of Liberal modernity or the coercive power of ideological states, but must instead emerge from tradition, faith, and deeply rooted cultural identity. By engaging Dugin’s ideas through a biblical framework, the book offers a unique path beyond the failures of modernism and toward a renewed vision of civilizational order.

Key insights from Jay Rogers’ analysis of Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory:

Engages the philosophy of Aleksandr Dugin while critically reinterpreting it through biblical theology, arguing that the future of civilization must be rooted in enduring spiritual truths rather than ideological systems.

Examines the failure of the dominant modern ideologies—Liberalism, Communism, and Fascism—and explores how their decline has produced a global search for new political and cultural foundations.

Proposes a vision of a multipolar world in which civilizations recover their cultural and religious identities while interacting within a broader framework informed by Christian moral and spiritual principles.

This extensive exploration will challenge everything you think you know about politics, culture, and humanity’s place in the world. It’s indispensable for anyone who believes that a more hopeful future is possible.



Book 3 of the Changing World Order Book Series

The world is fracturing. The old order is crumbling, and the future is a battleground of ideas. While most of us watch the headlines in confusion, a handful of brave thinkers – Ray Dalio, Samuel Huntington, and Aleksandr Dugin – saw it coming decades ago. For their prophetic insights, they have been shunned, banned, and even targeted.

But what if they are right?

This book series does not merely summarize their powerful theories on the new multipolar world. It confronts them, critiques them, and forges them into a new vision – a Christian American response to the greatest geopolitical shift of our time. This is more than an analysis; it’s a field manual for understanding the chaos and championing the story of Liberty in the 21st century. We are living through a tectonic shift in global power – a change so profound we haven’t seen its like in 500 years.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0GNZ98N6Y?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_2&storeType=ebooks

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