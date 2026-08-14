Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Mediocrates
15h

Liberalism, Communism, and Fascism originated in nations (except Japan) where Christianity was the dominant religion for millennia. Reliance on interpretations of Biblical text for political purposes is the sole factor that caused the decline of the dominant political systems in these nations over the past two centuries . Christianity, post the Council of Nicea, does not posses the licence for moral virtue or divine authority. History is replete with instances where Christian ideologic dogmatism focussed on denying gentiles, non-believers and heretics of the right to exist. To posit that Alexander Dugin's writings confirm the virtue of Christianity over political dogmatism smacks of cheap Christian Zionist propaganda.

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