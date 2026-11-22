Philosopher and political theorist Alexander Dugin was a guest of American host Alex Jones. For about an hour and twenty minutes they discussed the meeting of Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin, the globalists as the common enemy of the three powers, the war in Ukraine, the nuclear threat, the “civilization of Epstein” — a concept from Dugin’s new book The Epstein Wars: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire — and how humanity might restore its bond with the sacred. The conversation is published in edited form.

The Common Enemy of Three Poles

Alex Jones: There are doomsday planes in the air and nuclear-attack drills under way. We are living in a very dangerous time.

Viktor Bout and other guests of mine have pointed out that three years ago Zelensky fired two missiles into Poland, killing some farmers. The Poles had the telemetry from western Ukraine. There was an attempt to blame Russia, but the missiles broke up before fully detonating, and the serial numbers showed they were Ukrainian. Past behavior is the best predictor of future action, so Zelensky could well do it again.

Now we are told that a missile and several drones have again fallen on a farmer’s field, and again Russia is blamed. Tusk, a major globalist agent who wants total war, has accused Moscow without any proof. How do we know Zelensky didn’t fire again from his own border region? Reuters reports: “Poland condemns Russia’s provocation over three airspace violations.” Warsaw has asked its NATO allies to help strengthen its air defenses.

And in the bigger picture: Trump is about to strike Iran again. Yesterday in China, Putin said that after the strike on the Kerch Bridge the gloves are off — and a whole series of Ukrainian bridges was then blown up. Today Russia is threatening to take all of Ukraine and break it into pieces. I think Russia’s patience is nearly exhausted.

Our guest is Alexander Dugin — @AGDugin on X — and his best-selling books, including the new one, The Epstein Wars: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire, are easy to find. For him none of this is abstract. A few years ago there was an attempt on his life, and his daughter was killed before his eyes. It is hard for me to bring that up, but remember: this man is at war. Alexander, thank you for being with us. I’ve covered a lot — the cyberattacks, the Polish provocations, Putin’s statements, your book. The floor is yours.

Alexander Dugin: Thank you for inviting me. I will begin with what happened at the tripolar meeting in Shenzhen, where President Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin met. This meeting could not produce immediate results: it came too late, above all for Trump. But it shows how we might get out of the chaos we find ourselves in.

If we assess the balance of power soberly, there are the United States — a great power, I would even say the greatest. But they cannot represent all of humanity. They represent the American people. They are one of the pillars of the world, but not the only pole. There are two more, and we see them clearly. One is a rapidly rising China. The other is nuclear Russia — with vast resources, a vast territory and a great people who are returning to traditional values after a period of seduction by liberalism and the West.

That is the starting point: a tripolar world, perhaps with India joining. It is a realistic understanding of the balance of power, from which conclusions can be drawn in time. It is too early to make predictions. It is a pity this trialogue did not begin right after Trump came to power.

Alex Jones: I completely agree. But we know for sure that the left, Hillary, the globalists, Zelensky and the British are furious about this trilateral meeting. If they are foaming at the mouth, something good must have happened.

Alexander Dugin: You are absolutely right. The real line of conflict does not run between the US and Russia, nor between the US and China, and certainly not between Russia and China. All three of the greatest powers in today’s world are confronting another force — the globalists. They are represented by Zelensky, the European Union and part of the US Democratic Party.

The globalists are at war with all of us. They hate Trump, MAGA, American patriots, traditionalists, Russia, China. They call themselves democrats, but they are not. Their aim is to set the representatives of a realistic tripolar world against one another.

This is not a repetition of Yalta or Tehran, although the comparison suggests itself. The Yalta meeting of Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin rested on an approaching, and then achieved, victory over a common enemy. The main question is: who is the common enemy today?

Alex Jones: It’s remarkable: I checked the photograph from the meeting, and it’s real. The position of the hands, the clothing — it’s all like Yalta. Strange how history repeats itself.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, there is something in that. But the most important thing is who the common enemy of these three world powers is. It is the globalists. Not Ukraine, not Russia, not Europe as such. The globalists are the common enemy of Trump, of Putin and of China. And instead of fighting the three of us openly, they try to stage a provocation, perhaps a false-flag operation, to sow chaos in our countries.

Alex Jones: And that is no red herring. The globalists — BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, the same British Rothschild consortium — own 87% of the world’s wealth. They have stolen the world’s wealth, and now they want the rest. Larry Fink says outright that it’s about control — and in money terms that is bigger than all our countries combined. If our peoples understood this and came together, their power would collapse. That is why they play us off against each other. The enemy is the globalists.

Trump, Provocations and Iran

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. Our task is to unite, and they are trying to split us. They are drawing in the United States and Trump — the winner of both 2020 and 2024 — and he has nearly squandered his victory.

Alex Jones: He has given away most of his power, flushed it down the toilet, protecting the Epstein class.

Alexander Dugin: Something like that. And he paid for it in the midterm elections. That is the price of betraying his original, very sane and healthy principles.

Alex Jones: Why do you think he went off the rails a year and a half ago? He was genuinely defeating them, they were in a panic — and then suddenly he changed course.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, but they still hate him.

Alex Jones: And could he still change course again?

Alexander Dugin: Perhaps. Nobody knows. You can see it better from inside than we can from outside. But the main thing now depends on Trump, not on Xi Jinping or the Russian president. We are going our own way, and we know it. We are fighting for the restoration of full sovereignty and traditional values.

Alex Jones: I agree. The unknown in this equation is Trump and America.

Alexander Dugin: Absolutely. And we have nothing, absolutely nothing, against America as a nation-state, as a civilization, as a people.

Alex Jones: But you oppose America backing NATO, which surrounds you with weapons and troops and tries to destroy you.

Alexander Dugin: That is the point. If we were hostile to the US and the West on principle, for ideological reasons, that would be one thing. But we are not. We want to defend ourselves, and we have no ambition to go beyond our natural sphere of influence.

Alex Jones: I assure you, most ordinary Americans are against the war in Ukraine. They know Russia is not our enemy. The trouble is that we don’t control our own government.

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. And now everything revolves around Trump. If he tries to climb out of the abyss he has fallen into, he can still save humanity — avoid nuclear war and escalation.

Alex Jones: Viktor believes — and I think it’s true — that Trump knows they’ll kill him if he does that. Even Putin has said he fears for Trump’s life. Trump isn’t perfect, but I’ll be honest — and Tucker and others think so too — I believe he is scared. He acts tough, but he’s afraid.

Alexander Dugin: I won’t judge him, but I have noticed one important thing. At the beginning you spoke about a possible provocation, a cyberattack. In a world where the globalists are still very powerful, it costs them nothing to stage any provocation and then declare that the Chinese or the Russians are behind it. That is how they manipulate the United States and the American people.

Alex Jones: Let me be blunt: our news is already full of claims that the Iranians are behind it, even though the heads of the cyber agencies say these are rogue AI agents — Gates, essentially. I’ve spoken with former Pentagon people, with a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency — every professional knows it’s an inside job. And right now, on air, they are blaming Iran.

Alexander Dugin: I see in this Netanyahu’s last attempt to manipulate the United States once again. He is about to be pushed out of Israeli politics. Gadi Eisenkot, in my view, is far more rational and normal. He is also a Zionist and radical enough, but he is rational.

Alex Jones: And not reckless.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, he is much more normal. For Netanyahu this is the last chance to hold on to his position in Israel.

Alex Jones: And that’s not just your opinion. Many people don’t know that he has a few weeks left to start a war and try to cut a deal in parliament. It has already been admitted that Mossad came to Trump with stories that Iran will use a dirty bomb and chemical weapons. Iran, of course, calls this nonsense. But Trump, judging by press reports, believes it and is preparing a preemptive strike. It’s ridiculous. Why would Iran, which is winning, give the US a pretext for a nuclear strike that Trump is considering? It makes no sense whatsoever.

Alexander Dugin: None at all. Iran is behaving very rationally, striking proxy forces near its borders. Despite all the suffering of the Iranian people, it is showing incredible restraint.

Alex Jones: Just like Russia.

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. Here Iran is the adult in the room. The globalists portray the Iranians as madmen and radical extremists, but the Iranians are far more rational than the globalists.

Alex Jones: I agree. Even the Pentagon admits Iran is acting very strategically.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. And I see no interest whatsoever for Iran, in the present situation, in attacking America — either from inside or from outside. Zero. Strategically, Iran is winning, not least thanks to the results of the US midterm elections.

[Break]

A War Imposed on Russia

Alex Jones: We’re back on air with Alexander Dugin. I’ve read several of his books, but not yet the new one, The Epstein Wars. Look at Europe: the worst demographics, the worst financial numbers, unable to raise an army — and still it wants war with Russia.

Putin, both himself and through his surrogates, has made it clear: if Zelensky doesn’t make a deal, Russia will go in and remove him. Trump has passed this on to Zelensky. So a major offensive could begin at any moment in the coming months. Yesterday Putin said the gloves are off: civilian targets in Russia and Crimea keep being hit, including the Kerch Bridge — a purely civilian object. And Russia has kept its word: now it is striking bridges. The media are outraged — how can you hit bridges! But that is exactly what is being done to the Russians.

Alexander, you were cut off — please go on with whatever you think is important. Later I’d like to come back to Russia, Ukraine and the timetable. I know you don’t have classified information, but you have your finger on the pulse of the Russian people, who want this finished.

Alexander Dugin: To tell the truth, the war in Ukraine was provoked and imposed on us. We did not want it. We were prepared to live with Ukraine — with Crimea and the whole east inside it — if it had been neutral. Not especially friendly, perhaps, but neutral: not part of the West and not its frontier.

It was precisely the civilization of Epstein that imposed hatred of Russia on Ukraine — the globalist West, which acts against its own national interests and against the strategic interests of Western peoples. And it forced Russia to respond to the coup the globalists organized.

In the US there is a Democrat, McFaul, who was ambassador to Russia for a time; I have met him on several occasions. He wrote a book about the struggle of so-called democracies against so-called authoritarian regimes. Its main idea is that the globalists — the so-called global democracy, the open society, the Soros-style network society — must fight every sovereign power. The target was Russia.

The plan of this supranational group was to impose a war on us and tear all of Ukraine out of our sphere of influence. Not for the sake of Ukrainian sovereignty — that is strategically impossible — but to bring Ukraine into NATO and make it part of the aggressive Western globalist system. And we responded.

McFaul, being one of them, names the globalists’ enemy clearly: a sovereign Russia — under Putin or under any other president. As long as Russia is sovereign, it must be provoked, crushed and dealt a strategic defeat. The plan for China is the same, but in a softer form: draw it deeper into Western global society and make it dependent on the civilization of Epstein.

But the most important target was inside the Western world itself: American patriots, Trump, everyone who supported the traditionalist turn in American politics. And now all three enemies of the civilization of Epstein have recently met in Shenzhen.

For the globalists the task is escalation, provocations against Russia and preventing any peaceful settlement. When Trump tells Zelensky, “Stop hitting civilian targets, stop the escalation,” Zelensky in effect answers: “No way. You are nobody. I belong to a different camp, one that is fighting against you, against Putin, against Iran. I will not obey you. I take my orders not from the West you represent.”

That is why peace in Ukraine and an immediate end to the war against Iran are what the peoples demand, and the logical solution. In our camp — and despite everything I count Trump in it — the goal is to stop interventions and wars and to build rational, realistic relations between poles and civilizations. Those who are fighting the Russians today are also fighting Trump and American patriots. They belong to another camp — so-called democratic, so-called liberal, but in fact globalist: ideological, geopolitical and civilizational.

And this camp is at war with humanity. Humanity can no longer live with their LGBT+ agenda, with uncontrolled migration, with the idea of a transition from human society to a posthuman one. They support every perversion, every anti-human transformation of culture, the body and ethics. They hate all morality, genuine traditional values and traditional religion. This is open war against us.

And they hate Trump above all. When he came to power two years ago, they were genuinely frightened: they decided that this time it was serious. And they will take revenge for that fear. Trump was then stopped, but the hatred remains — just like their hatred of the peoples of Europe. If the globalists dislike an election result, they instantly stop being democrats. They say, “This figure doesn’t suit us,” and either jail the person, as with Georgescu in Romania, or bar him from the ballot. They are not democrats at all. This is a totalitarian power, the Uniparty, and it has its people among the Republicans too.

This is the force I call, in the book, the Civilization of Epstein. It is not about Republicans or Democrats. It is a different center of power — beyond right and left, beyond national interests. They manipulate the whole world with false narratives — for example, “Russia attacked poor Ukraine; everyone must help this small suffering country.” Yet they themselves organized all of it — materially, at the level of narrative and at the level of diplomacy. They impose on us a matrix in which we kill each other for no reason at all. The civilization of Epstein provokes a special kind of war.

Escalation and the Philosophy of Apocalypse

Alex Jones: They are utterly reckless. No one has ever done anything like this. All these camps and factions are a sign of incompetence and detachment from reality, and the British, the EU and some of our own kleptocrats are running the show. And when someone tries to stop the war, he is branded a traitor and trampled.

What scenarios do you see — from bad to worse? And is there a good one? Many analysts believe the danger of all-out thermonuclear war is higher now than ever. Putin says the gloves are off; Russia is hitting bridges and infrastructure in return. Russia and Belarus are massing troops, and so are the North Koreans. There is talk of finishing the job rather than dragging it out forever — and polls show more than 85% of Russians want that. The question is whether NATO will go for full-scale war. I don’t think it has the strength for it — unless it uses nuclear weapons. We have reached a moment of truth: all the red lines are converging.

Alexander Dugin: I agree. The situation is extremely dangerous: we are inside a process of escalation that, beyond a certain point, can no longer be controlled. On Russia’s side there is a sovereign actor — President Putin, who has tried at least to slow the escalation and lower its intensity. On the other side, the globalists keep making it more radical. And Trump’s ability to intervene in the game is very limited. At times it seems he is merely one element of a broader and very dangerous game, in which nuclear conflict is considered not only possible but even desirable.

Alex Jones: You’re right. The globalists are like Skynet in The Terminator. In case they lose power, they have continuity-of-government plans ready, and they are prepared for anything. They want to depopulate the planet anyway. In their ultra-leftist, liberal, greedy nihilism they would destroy all of humanity, or 99% of it, just to stay in control. They have written about this themselves.

Alexander Dugin: There is a very interesting point here from contemporary philosophy. The well-known feminist Donna Haraway, in her feminism and cyberfeminism, describes a post-apocalyptic world. She insists it is inevitable: all the contradictions of capitalism and modernity have reached the point of no return. Therefore we must accept the necessity of a nuclear apocalypse, already go beyond the human and adapt to a posthuman reality in which monsters will appear. This is the idea of a new geological era that will begin after the end of the world. Similar motifs are found in radical left philosophy, in object-oriented ontology and among other postmodernists.

Alex Jones: They are enemies of the natural order. They believe it must be destroyed so that something else can arise — an accelerated evolution. It’s just a satanic trick. On Sunday I saw a clip of a prominent feminist — and there are many such clips: we must abolish farming, science, mathematics, because they are “male.” It is complete insanity. Professors and whole groups of activists claim mathematics is racist and demand we get rid of it and of all science. That is exactly what the Jacobins, the proto-communists of the French Revolution, tried to do. They are at war with God. They are at war with two plus two making four, like O’Brien in 1984. It is a cult at war not only with logic but with the mathematics of the universe.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. They question the very necessity of humanity and human civilization existing at all. And already now, before anything has begun, they are trying to adapt to what will follow. It is a fatalistic attitude. And when you believe something is inevitable, you start to bring it closer. In the era of the bipolar ideological standoff between East and West, the use of nuclear weapons was a red line for humanity. Now it has become possible — even quite probable.

Alex Jones: Years ago you said that liberalism in its final form is at war with life itself, with order, with humanity. And you were right: that is exactly what they are doing.

Alexander Dugin: If Trump truly controlled the process of escalation with us, if he really decided what happens, he could have taken different, far more effective steps earlier.

Alex Jones: I completely agree. With all these rogue AI agents, it’s time the nuclear powers finally came together and stopped the war, so we can cope with the colossal changes under way. If the war and the confusion go on, there is a real chance we will all kill each other. I can feel it.

And then some idiots say, “You’re a Russian traitor, they pay you.” No — my family and I are persecuted for telling the truth, because I am sane and I can see what is happening. And it turns out that the people calling me a Russian agent are themselves working for Israel, for the globalists or for the defense industry. They don’t even think long term: war means money. But if nuclear war begins, their money will be worth nothing.

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. And if we take the ideology of another key player in world politics, Netanyahu, he represents a radical version of eschatology, of apocalyptic thought.

Alex Jones: Explain that. I’ve seen him with prominent rabbis who say, “We will accelerate this so the Messiah comes.” Whether he believes it or not, he plays along with them. It’s insane.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. And when the might of the United States stands behind such radical views — so-called Christian Zionists who have put the enormous power of American society at the service of these dreams — we may be talking about the destruction of humanity. That is genuinely frightening. Israel is small, and in other circumstances it could be isolated relatively easily. But when America stands behind it, everything becomes serious. Combine Netanyahu’s Zionist radicalism and messianism with the radical globalist vision of the end of history and the transformation of man into posthuman — and it turns out we are surrounded by very radical and very frightening scenarios.

Alex Jones: These people attack logic itself in a pseudo-scientific way, and their followers are mindless nihilists. Here is the clip I mentioned. It isn’t taken out of context: there are thousands of such recordings of professors and influential women’s organizations. I go out on the hike-and-bike trail in Austin, where thousands of women run, and even the most beautiful of them look wound up, angry, paranoid. A third are on psychotropic drugs. They hate men. They are mostly white women. And they seriously believe agriculture must be destroyed. But without it the planet would hold maybe half a million people — it is farming that created humanity as it is today. They are literally at war with farming and mathematics.

[A clip is played. An unnamed activist claims that agriculture gave rise to property, and property to capitalism and patriarchy; both systems arose from “brain damage” and themselves cause it. Once society made profit its priority, infants were no longer cared for with the same tenderness. This trauma hit boys hardest, “because they have a smaller prefrontal cortex” — hence, in her words, the brutality of patriarchy.]

Alex Jones: So she wants extinction, rebellion and the destruction of all industry. Professor, this is a possessed, mentally ill person. Please comment.

Alexander Dugin: I want to ask one question: are psychiatric hospitals still open in the United States? This is the logical outcome: if you equate normal people with the completely insane, you end up with a completely insane society. Pathology becomes the norm. That is terrible, and at some point the process may become irreversible.

Alex Jones: And note that this woman leads many people. The lunatics are leading the people.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, it is a brain rot that is becoming universal. We don’t have such figures in Russia — they are kept safely under control. We try to treat them and help them. And this is very important — not through violence but through help.

Alex Jones: Here they are thrown out onto the street — or they become psychologists and podcasters. Alexander Dugin has kindly agreed to stay with us for another fifteen minutes.

[Break]

Returning to the Sacred

Alex Jones: Alexander Dugin is back with us. After this I have a mountain of breaking news: new cyber outages, new failures. The authorities admit these are cyberattacks but blame them on rogue AI. As if to say: there’s no one to hold accountable — just hand over your rights.

Alexander, let’s finish with philosophy. The universities are deliberately producing this mental disorder — obviously so that people are easier to control. How do we resist this rot of the mind, this psychic virus? And do you have any hope?

Alexander Dugin: We are seeing the result of a very long path. In my analysis, we lost our connection with the sacred, with God, at the dawn of Western modernity. That was the turning point. We accepted a reality without God, without a spiritual dimension — and that is where the madness began.

Alex Jones: Because atheism opens a void into which all the bestial Satanism enters.

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. When we severed the bond with what is higher than us — with God, Christianity, the Church, the sacred and the mysteries — we had already accepted dehumanization. For man is an element that must have, on the other side, Someone greater, the Greatest. Man is a creature, a being bound to God the Creator, who created our souls. Losing that dimension, we lose ourselves, we lose our humanity. We tried to free ourselves from God — and freed ourselves from our own human nature. And now we have reached the final line.

That is why we must restore our relationship with the Church, with faith, with deep Christian values. I call this a conservative revolution — to save human dignity, normality, and physical and mental health. It is not enough simply to return to something less progressive.

Alex Jones: We must return to the Godhead.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. And the return must go much deeper — to the moment when everything went wrong — and we must rethink history.

Alex Jones: That will require sacrifices — like those you and your family have made. I don’t say that lightly. I have sacrificed things too, but it is nothing compared with your losses. In the fight against evil there are no real victories without serious sacrifice. Both the sacrifice and the results are proof that we are on the right path. I have noticed that when I truly fight evil and entrust everything to God, great success comes. With it comes great pain, but for humanity it is a great victory. Sacrifice is men’s work, isn’t it? God leads us; we are the tip of the spear. Isn’t that a great sacrifice?

Alexander Dugin: I think that if we do not sacrifice our stupidity, we will have to pay with humanity. We must overcome the illusion we live in and return to the genuine traditional roots of our cultures, to save classical values. We must restore ourselves — Western and Eastern peoples, Christians and non-Christians alike. Because we have been attacked by a force that despises and hates all people of Tradition, in the West and in the East.

Alex Jones: Absolutely. I would say that today the West is strongest in Eastern Europe and in Russia. Western Europe and the United States can no longer be called the West. Now the West is Russia.

[Break]

What the Epstein Class Is

Alex Jones: I have a few minutes left with Alexander Dugin, author of the new book The Epstein Wars: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire. The Democrats are raising the Epstein story again. It now appears, according to the coroner, that he was murdered. All the cover-ups are collapsing. The investigation has even reached the British royal family: Epstein, as we know, often stayed at the palace and brought underage girls there. We also know that Jimmy Savile supplied these people with little girls and boys. That is the reality. Tell us about your book: what is the Epstein class? I don’t think a better name for this phenomenon could be found.

Alexander Dugin: First of all, this is not about an investigation or a criminal dossier. It is a sociological concept. The documented crimes — violence, rape, the use of underage girls and young people for the pleasure of perverted men and women, old and not so old — are only a cover, a surface layer. Behind it lies a design to create a new generation, a new version of man — completely cut off from morality, from humanism and from traditional values.

The loss of any connection with traditional human morality is a way of creating a network of so-called supermen: people without any obligations, who dream of becoming the absolute, final elite. They control big money, finance, politics, the traditional aristocracy, art, information and the legal sphere. And the crime is only the first level of admission to this elite.

I am absolutely sure that far more radical and terrible secrets lie behind Epstein’s island and these groups. But my aim is not to create yet another conspiracy theory. I wanted to give this phenomenon a sociological analysis and answer the questions: what is the Epstein war, and what is the Epstein class? They are people who transgress the norms of society and place themselves above it.

Alex Jones: Because they know that if they can make us accept evil, we will lose all our standards. It seems as if science has nothing to do with it, but this evil has its own science, doesn’t it?

Alexander Dugin: Exactly; science is another aspect. If you expel all morality from science, politics, finance, the economy and the market, you get a very particular type of people, bound to one another. I think the rapes, humiliation and violence served them as a ritual — a ritual for overcoming the human norm. It was not done for amusement or physical pleasure. It was a rite of initiation.

A person had to commit a crime, an inhuman act, to gain access to those who truly rule over the rest. This is Machiavellian ethics put into practice. Such things cannot be done openly — hence the secrecy of this political class. Nothing may be proclaimed or shown; everything must stay hidden. These are the elements from which the globalist elite is built. That is why Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were connected with the Davos Forum and with the United Nations.

They sought to embed the Epstein class in a wider context. There were people from Russia, men and women from the Middle East, representatives of the most varied elites. Every elite in the world — or part of it — was at some point, in one form or another, to be drawn into this. It is the creation of a laboratory of humanity. Western modernity began with Bacon’s idea of an island where the future is prepared. Epstein’s island became its postmodern, globalist version.

Alex Jones: You’re talking about the New Atlantis — an elite, a breakaway civilization that engineers society. These people playing God are exactly who has captured the West. That is the seed of transhumanism. You are absolutely right, and I thank you for that definition.

Ukraine as a Borderland and the Price of Realism

Alex Jones: To close, I want to show a few clips. Today Russia is destroying major bridges in Ukraine. This is a response to attempts by Ukraine and NATO to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Kerch Bridge. And there are excerpts from a speech by Putin. He speaks very clearly about his intentions and follows through on what he says. Obviously Russia could destroy all of Ukraine within weeks. I know that is not the goal. But Russian news has reported that a green light has now been given to eliminate Zelensky — after he called for Putin to be killed. I don’t know whether that’s true. Let’s hear Putin; his words speak for themselves.

[Excerpts from a speech by Vladimir Putin are played, in the English interpretation as aired:] “No, we are not going to sacrifice anything. We will look for compromises, which I believe are quite achievable. I have already said that life is changing. Going back to the situations of the early 1990s makes no sense — just as it makes no sense for some of our partners to look for ways to push us back to where we will never return, including on territorial matters. Everyone must look at the realities on the ground — both we ourselves and those with whom we are trying to reach agreements on various tracks, including Ukraine. As for sacrifices — no, no sacrifices are on the table. Compromises, yes — compromises are possible. I see no insurmountable obstacles here. We are ready for compromises. The other participants in this process just need to recognize the reality on the ground and make compromises too. There is nothing excessively difficult here. All it takes is political will.” “The Crimean Bridge is a civilian object, entirely peaceful. On my direct order it was not used for military transport or for transporting ammunition. We did not even carry oil or petroleum products across it. Let me remind you that in June this year the head of the Kiev regime said that within 40 days they would inflict irreparable damage on Russia and its energy sector. They did do some damage. But on 5 August the 40 days expired, and the result was far from what had been predicted. Then they began targeting our tankers in the Black Sea. We responded in kind, but our retaliation proved far more painful for the Kiev regime than their attempts to hurt our economy. And now we hear requests from all sides for a truce — a maritime one, an energy one. Frankly, I discussed this with my colleagues on the Security Council and asked them to return to the issue in the hope of reaching an agreement. But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge there will be no negotiations. There will be retaliation. And I want everyone to know that. I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kiev regime did to the Crimean Bridge…”

Alex Jones: Alexander Dugin, your view as a Russian, a geopolitical thinker and a sociologist. According to Viktor Bout and others — and judging by Putin’s own statements — taking all of Ukraine is on the agenda. Putin has even said, “Then we will give Poland back what was taken by Lenin and Stalin, partition Ukraine and take our 25%.” And Trump has given Zelensky only weeks or months to make a deal. Russia, by all appearances, may go beyond the special military operation. What do you think? Where is this heading, and what is the timetable?

Alexander Dugin: Let me start with the fact that the word “Ukraine” in both Russian and Ukrainian — which are more or less one language — means “borderland,” “frontier.” And a frontier is always a problem for any civilization and any state.

Alex Jones: Frontier means border.

Alexander Dugin: Yes — a border contested by someone on the other side; a frontier between two geopolitical entities.

Alex Jones: A no man’s land, a war zone.

Alexander Dugin: In American history, yes. But for us it is an undefined border: not an established line but a space between two geopolitical powers, contested by both. If we imagine Ukraine open both to us and to Europe, it could have been a bridge. Then there would have been no need to take it, attack it or destroy it — and no need for war. As long as Ukraine was such a bridge between us and the West, there were no problems. They began when the West tried to take all these lands.

Alex Jones: …and turn Ukraine into a NATO armed camp. Russia cannot allow that.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. And it was not merely a buildup of forces. It was a strike, it was war, a declaration of war. And it was carried out outside any law — through a violent coup d’état supported by the entire West, that is, by the globalists. We could not simply say, “Take it.” Because then they would have tried to take the Kaliningrad region and other territories from us. We are responding to the aggression of the NATO sect. This is a globalist project and a globalist provocation.

When Putin says we are ready for compromise, he means readiness for a realistic assessment of the situation. It was not Trump who started all this — he is not responsible for it and did not create it. Therefore his attitude toward this whole operation of the global West against Russia can be revised and presented differently from that of his predecessors.

Alex Jones: I completely agree. We are almost out of time, and we are very grateful to you for it. In February it will be almost five years since the war began, and Russia’s patience is running out. According to my sources, Russia is preparing to take the whole thing in order to force a deal. And then the classic partition: the historic regions added to the 25% Russia already holds, with parts going to Poland and other Europeans. And do you believe Putin has given the green light to eliminate Zelensky? Zelensky looks like a puppet, but he seems to have come to believe his own propaganda.

Alexander Dugin: I cannot speak about our plans. But something else matters: Zelensky represents neither the US nor Trump, but the collective West. If we take the challenge of the collective West seriously, then the real problem is not Zelensky — he was simply used.

Alex Jones: The problem is NATO, the British, the EU. The globalists.

Alexander Dugin: And the logical, best response to an attack is to strike back and inflict a strategic defeat not on Ukraine but on those who stand behind it.

Alex Jones: Because in reality Russia is at war with NATO and the EU, with the US behind them. And Russia is winning this war even with its hands tied behind its back.

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. That is why it sounds so absurd when people say, “Big Russia cannot defeat little Ukraine.” Ukraine would have been defeated in two or three months had it not been for the absolute support of the entire NATO camp and funding in the billions of dollars…

Alex Jones: …hundreds of billions. And that is with Putin’s restraint. I’m not a military expert, though I know more than most and I talk to real experts. We know how Russia took Germany: you go in with artillery and level everything. Russia has the weapons, but you don’t want to kill everyone indiscriminately. Even without nuclear weapons, Russia could probably take Ukraine in a month if it laid waste to everything. Instead you are playing tit for tat, wearing NATO down and seeking its strategic capitulation — and you have essentially achieved it. That is why NATO talks about full confrontation but has never raised an army for it. Strategically and realistically, Russia has already won. So what will Putin do? Wait for a false-flag provocation at a nuclear plant? Or simply take everything?

Alexander Dugin: I think Putin has imposed a very strict ethic on military circles. It was his decision not to cross certain lines, according to his own understanding of what is permissible.

Alex Jones: Which shows once again how insane the EU and NATO are. They want a full-scale war with Russia. It is madness.

Alexander Dugin: Absolutely. I think we are now morally prepared to defend our strategic interests.

Alex Jones: That is exactly what Lavrov said two weeks ago: “Our conscience is clear. You are not dealing honestly; you are attacking us. We did not want this.” And those words about a clear conscience were addressed to them.

Alexander Dugin: Yes. And the recent meeting of Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping is a very good sign. In a sense it was Trump’s declaration: “I am a realist and will pursue a reasonable policy. I am no fanatic of nuclear war. I am not on your side, but I am not against you at all. And I will not pay the price of humanity’s extinction — the price of a nuclear apocalypse. That is not my path.”

Alex Jones: That is good news, since you are the largest nuclear power in the world. Where is the best place to get your new book on the Epstein class?

Alexander Dugin: In the West there are certain difficulties with all my books. It can be found through independent online sellers.

Alex Jones: So people can go to @AGDugin on X to find out where to buy it?

Alexander Dugin: Yes.

Alex Jones: And it’s best to get the digital version. Thank you for spending an hour and twenty minutes with us. And when I spoke of sacrifice, I did not mean mindless sacrifice. We must win through the power of the intellect. But you have been ready to sacrifice, and we value that greatly.

Alexander Dugin: Thank you very much. All the best, Alex.

Alex Jones: Thank you. That was Alexander Dugin.

Share

Leave a comment

Alexander Dugin talking about his latest book, THE EPSTEIN WARS (published by Multipolar Press), on Alex Jones.

Get the book here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784318/