Alexander Dugin on the Death of His Daughter, Darya Dugina

Dec 14, 2025

Alexander Dugin Says The Assassination Of His Journalist Daughter, Darya Dugina, By NATO Forces Was A Necessary Sacrifice For World Peace, And That He Does Not Seek Vengeance Against Her Killers- Only An End To The Globalist Orchestrated Russian Civil War Threatening To Destroy All Life On Earth.

