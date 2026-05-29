Alexander Dugin on the Death of His Daughter Daria Dugina



For a Radical Life: Meditations



The meaning of life is a lifelong endeavor, a constant quest and task to live up to. Philosophy, poetry, existential self-questioning, and sacrifice are all part of the art of living. In special cases, one person’s life – and death – can be meaningful and even life-changing for many others.



For a Radical Life brings together a unique selection of Daria Platonova Dugina’s meditations on a young life lived in deep thinking and persevering struggle. Drawn from her philosophical writings, interviews, social media, and personal diary, the words that speak from the pages of this book offer an unprecedented glimpse into the life and mind of Daria Platonova Dugina.

PRAV Publishing



Eschatological Optimism



Eschatological Optimism, the posthumous philosophical testimony of Daria Platonova Dugina, explores and develops this ancient idea amidst the overwhelming kaleidoscope of the cave of the modern world. Engaging a vast spectrum of philosophical, theological, sociological, and literary perspectives, Dugina shows that the decision to decipher and face the illusions of our “reality” is only the beginning of an intellectual, existential, spiritual, and political journey which diverse thinkers, ancient and modern, have dared to undertake. At once a philosophical theory, a hermeneutic lens, and a way of life, “Eschatological Optimism” is a watchword, orientation, and mission that inspires one to dare to know, live and die for the higher principles that forever shine through and beyond the cave.

PRAV Publishing



A Theory of Europe: A View of the New Right



In a world increasingly levelled by homogenisation, Daria Platonova Dugina retrieves the vibrancy of European culture by delving into the intellectual renaissance of the French New Right. Exploring the pioneering work of figures like Alain de Benoist and Guillaume Faye, Dugina traces their groundbreaking and provocative reimagining of identity, tradition, and belonging, where the spirit of ideas transcends the conventional boundaries of Left and Right. Through a “Gramscianism from the Right” approach, she analyses how the New Right’s critique of universalist ideologies and its visions of civilisational revival present a cultural counter-hegemony that values rootedness and organic community over the globalist paradigm.



In this unique collection of lectures, essays, and interviews, Dugina highlights the complex intersections of New Right thought with currents like National Bolshevism and Eurasianism, investigating the philosophical and geopolitical frontlines of the fracturing world order. Dugina takes readers on a far-reaching journey beyond the standard ideological spectrum, inviting a deeper understanding of identity politics in the contemporary age. Here, philosophy meets praxis, inspiring those searching for alternatives in today’s monotone world to revisit the foundations and peaks of Europe’s intellectual heritage.

Arktos

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In Memory of Daria Dugina

Памяти Даши Платоновой-Дугиной