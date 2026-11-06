Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Daniel Beegan
7h

Correct analysis as usual from Dr. Dugin.

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Tatjana
5h

This is a very wise advice to Americans: Open your eyes, start paying attention to details!

Brian Berletic (The New Atlas) recently published a video addressing Tucker Carlson. Berletic showed the think tank blueprint for “conquering Persia” where it is stated literally that the US should throw Israel under the bus (use Israel as a scapegoat).

We cannot know wheather Tucker Carlson is doing this wittingly or not, but documents reveal that Israel is not controlling USA. AIPAC donations consist only 1% of donations. Militarily and economically, Israel is completely dependent on USA.

Berletic made a good point that you cannot say that a hand operates independently. A hand is part of body and it is controled by brain. Israel is a proxy (hand).

I would add that people should stop thinking of western countries as sovereign actors. We should understand that western countries are part of Western empire — i.e. Western empire is a whole (entity) consisting of administrative units (what we call countries) that operate in a coordinated way (division of labor and costs). The coordination tells us that there is a head somewhere.

All Western countries and its colonies have been infiltrated by imperial managerial class (WEF’s Klaus Schwab has bragged about it). That’s why Western empire operates like a well-oiled clockwork.

If humanity wants to survive, we must keep throwing sand into this Western empire's clockwork!

We must learn how the system works and recognize its illusionist trickery, so that we get out of the Matrix, i.e. do not fall for the algorythmic tricks again.

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