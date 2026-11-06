Good people give good advice. Evil people give evil advice. Ugly people give ugly advice. You know who I mean.

So end the war. You should do it long before if you are really interested in the U.S. and in your own party. You have spoiled everything. Unfortunately. In order to gain the confidence of Americans once more you need to accomplish something extraordinary good. End the war.

The post of J.D.Vance is sincere and honest. It deserves at least the attention. Neocons and Zionists have totally lost. And they made you lose and spoil everything. You have no more right to mistake. Stop the wars. Get lobby out. Clean your home. Be ready to real fight.

I hope Trump will now just quietly disappear. You aren’t needed anymore. The aftermath has begun. New act of a piece.

Exactly. It is high time to make Trump and Netanyahu scapegoats and start the First Turning. Golden Age is still possible but without Trump, Zionists and neocons.

In any political system there are fifth column and sixth column. First is direct opposition controlled by outer centres of decisions - almost openly. Second is network inside governing body, formally loyal but like fifth column controlled by external power.

Epstein/Netanyahu factor subverted initial MAGA plan. U.S. should live already two years in First Turning. But they stuck in the Fourth Turning as in the loop.

Democrats can easily lose all they gained. Imagine: Massie calls to expose Epstein files. They refuse. They start to support Israel and begin to fuel Russian-Ukrainian war. They start arresting those with whom they disagree and promoting LGBT out of any limits. They are cooked.

After the epic fall of Republicans there is turn to epic fall of Democrats. The accelerationism obliges. The fight with Democrats can help to create new American Power. Sounds like a plan.

Israel (Netanyahu eschatological vibe aka Mashiah Ben David) isn’t just “foreign country” for the USA. It is messianic idea, strategy based on very precise timing. It is “now” against “not yet”. I doubt Trump understands such subtleties in his support for Netanyahu.

So blue tsunami proves one thing in the eschatological timing: not yet. The globalists are also Antichrist (Thiel is right here). But Bibi’s version of (false) Messiah came too early. It is rebuked. “Not yet” as decision won. The turn of left Sorosite accelerationism.

The radical socialist camp of Democrats is lesser problem than their left centre. The real Deep State and the core of the Swamp is there - left centre, Obama, Clintons, Ossof. Not old mad Bernie or AOC.

The communism is wrong target. The real evil is liberal centre. It is the core of Epstein’s class - left liberals + right liberals. They are the System, the Deep State, the Swamp.

The left changed the strategy from woke/DEI to the left populism, social justice. The woke and DEI on the left is the same repulsive block as Israel and interventionism (neocons) on the right.

Democrats lost because of excessive wokeism. Republicans lost because of excessive Israel. But in the both parties the radicalism (not woke and not Zionist one) is still very welcome. To be moderate doesn’t bring any positive fruit. So stay wild (in good sense).

Unconditional support for Israel (or on the lesser scale for Ukraine) is a brainrot. Nothing to do with American interests. Nothing to do with moral. After Netanyahu exchanged the capital of suffering for capital of inspiring fear this argument is out.

I judge Trump not so much from Russian perspective. I judge him from ideological and anti-globalist postliberal prospective. And I have to say: yes, he has betrayed us, all of us. It was a chance to step out from vicious circle of Deep State politics worldwide. He spoiled it.

Tucker Carlson has been completely right about everything all along. The politics should be taken back from clowns and paid artists and given to the people with the ideas and strong principles.

The moment Gadi Eisenkot enters the room of PM the argument “Trump sacrificed everything to Israel” is evaporated. He served to Netanyahu who is rebuked by Israelis themselves. This argument vanishes. There is no more arguments. Trump sacrificed everything for nothing. Disaster.

Trump sacrificed his family making them hated and persecuted, mocked and despised in near future. For nothing at all.

Steve Bannon is becoming more and more similar to dark version of Dale Cooper, his Dippelgänger in 3rd season of Twin Peaks. I mean his image. Just a short superficial observation. Is it just casual or conscious choice? I wonder…

Let check it. If Democrats decline good reason to start to blame them for that and to accuse being the Epstein class -exactly as Republicans.

Conservative revival Mike Penelope/ Nikki Halley style can erase GOP from history irreversibly finishing its dismantling.

Very nice explanation. American people, get out, you stupid bastards… Blame yourself… Greatest American President of all time. Golden Age at its best. That is exactly what happens when you hear such ugly perverts like Lindsey Graham, Mark Levine and Laura Loomer. Blame yourself

In the midterms elections in the USA the only real winner is Iran. They put Baal on fire, they destroyed its power. Iran won the elections in Israel also. Don’t befriend Baal. Publish Epstein files and punish them all. America, burn Baal!

Trump 2.0 started as great winner but ended as greatest looser. Never betray the real friends for the demands of sponsors (whatever they be). Maybe among NY developers it is the story of success. In politics it is the story of inevitable fall.