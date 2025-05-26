Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
11
6

Alexander Dugin: ‘Russia will fight 30 years if needed – and Trump knows it’

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin reflected on the long-term resolve of Russia’s war effort, invoking Vladimir Medinsky’s remarks from the Istanbul talks...
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
May 26, 2025
11
6
Share

Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin reflected on the long-term resolve of Russia’s war effort, invoking Vladimir Medinsky’s remarks from the Istanbul talks:

💬 “We are ready to fight for 30 years, like in the [Great] Northern War — or for six, five, or three months. Russians will fight as long as it takes to achieve victory [...] Trump is starting to grasp this.”

Dugin also said that the US president is not a globalist, but a realist who could pursue “a recalibration of interests” with powers like Russia, China, and India

The philosopher sees Trump trapped in a system fighting him at every turn – but recognizes his potential to reshape the world order.

Share

Leave a comment

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture