Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin reflected on the long-term resolve of Russia’s war effort, invoking Vladimir Medinsky’s remarks from the Istanbul talks:

💬 “We are ready to fight for 30 years, like in the [Great] Northern War — or for six, five, or three months. Russians will fight as long as it takes to achieve victory [...] Trump is starting to grasp this.”

Dugin also said that the US president is not a globalist, but a realist who could pursue “a recalibration of interests” with powers like Russia, China, and India

The philosopher sees Trump trapped in a system fighting him at every turn – but recognizes his potential to reshape the world order.

