Alexander Dugin — THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire





What connects the Epstein scandal to the war in Ukraine, the crisis of international law, and the struggle for a multipolar world? For Alexander Dugin, these upheavals reveal a civilization at war with its own foundations and with the rest of humanity. In The Epstein Wars, the Russian philosopher examines the networks of power, money, intelligence, and technology that shape the West. Moving from Donald Trump and Zionism to Carl Schmitt, Martin Heidegger, and artificial intelligence, he argues that today's geopolitical conflicts cannot be understood through politics alone. Behind them lies a deeper battle over sovereignty, faith, human nature, and the future of civilization.



As the unipolar order fractures and the prospect of world war draws closer, Dugin calls for a radically different vision: a world of sovereign civilizations, each free to determine its own destiny. Provocative and uncompromising, this book asks whether the West can escape the forces consuming it.



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https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784318/

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