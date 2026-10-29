Alexander Dugin — THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire
What connects the Epstein scandal to the war in Ukraine, the crisis of international law, and the struggle for a multipolar world? For Alexander Dugin, these upheavals reveal a civilization at war with its own foundations and with the rest of humanity. In The Epstein Wars, the Russian philosopher examines the networks of power, money, intelligence, and technology that shape the West. Moving from Donald Trump and Zionism to Carl Schmitt, Martin Heidegger, and artificial intelligence, he argues that today's geopolitical conflicts cannot be understood through politics alone. Behind them lies a deeper battle over sovereignty, faith, human nature, and the future of civilization.
As the unipolar order fractures and the prospect of world war draws closer, Dugin calls for a radically different vision: a world of sovereign civilizations, each free to determine its own destiny. Provocative and uncompromising, this book asks whether the West can escape the forces consuming it.
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Sayın Dugin,
Türklerin “Kızıl Elma - Turan” hayali ile Rusların “Sıcak Denizlere İnme” hayali, Ying-Yang gibi sanki… İkisinin de gerçekleşmesi, birbirine bağlı, sanıyorum…
Bu konudaki düşüncelerinizi bilmek isterdim…
Excellent summary of an important book. The problem that I am addressing is to spike the guns of the bankster gangmasters as they build their digital stockade. This is described so well here: https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-rules-based-international-order
They are not going to go willingly and will fight with every financial tool at their disposal. It matters not what the nature of the coming crisis appears, be it nuclear war, a global financial crisis/meltdown, or a psychological pandemic - the answer is always the money supply. And the trap is a Digital ID and a massive build out of AI data centres to manage all the trillions of digital tokens each hour.
This is a massive undertaking, but be sure they have the funds necessary to achieve their ends. My question is: Can BRICS/SCO et al and the general Global South defeat and demolish this infernal machine? https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/geopolitics-and-sa-eu-influence-syrian?