Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Uğur Sürmeli's avatar
Uğur Sürmeli
1dEdited

Sayın Dugin,

Türklerin “Kızıl Elma - Turan” hayali ile Rusların “Sıcak Denizlere İnme” hayali, Ying-Yang gibi sanki… İkisinin de gerçekleşmesi, birbirine bağlı, sanıyorum…

Bu konudaki düşüncelerinizi bilmek isterdim…

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Protect & Survive's avatar
Protect & Survive
7h

Excellent summary of an important book. The problem that I am addressing is to spike the guns of the bankster gangmasters as they build their digital stockade. This is described so well here: https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-rules-based-international-order

They are not going to go willingly and will fight with every financial tool at their disposal. It matters not what the nature of the coming crisis appears, be it nuclear war, a global financial crisis/meltdown, or a psychological pandemic - the answer is always the money supply. And the trap is a Digital ID and a massive build out of AI data centres to manage all the trillions of digital tokens each hour.

This is a massive undertaking, but be sure they have the funds necessary to achieve their ends. My question is: Can BRICS/SCO et al and the general Global South defeat and demolish this infernal machine? https://austrianpeter.substack.com/p/geopolitics-and-sa-eu-influence-syrian?

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