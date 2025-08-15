Alexander Dugin — THE TRUMP REVOLUTION
Trump and Putin's arrival in Alaska today is the thunderclap Alexander Dugin foresaw in The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers, where prophecy burns through the page.
Trump and Putin's arrival in Alaska today is the thunderclap Alexander Dugin foresaw in The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers, where prophecy burns through the page. Dugin charts the cracks in the liberal empire, widening when a leader thinks in continents and sees the globe as a chessboard. Trump jolts history into a multipolar orchestra, stripping the velvet from the rotten Davos priesthood. In summer-bright Anchorage, he meets Putin as co-architect of a new imperial geometry under the Arctic sun. No Brussels chaperones, no Washington scriptwriters, only two sovereign players. The double-headed eagle and the American eagle share the same sky, claiming a world where poles multiply and power belongs to those who seize it.
Che sia di buon auspicio questo incontro storico!
There is no Trump Revolution.
And to prove it
I clicked the link to find the book.
It is a dead link.
U.S. will continue as the West being slaughtered by NATO command.
And will continue profiting on your corpses as the "do only harm" economic model is used to reduce the planets population.
The scumbags from W.E.F. & Google Thiels Palantir through U.N. eugenecist Schwab's Nazi Prison Camp have only One more Domino to bring One World Digital Mafia.
The U.S. will now display the ritual suicide for the feeble minded useless eaters in the States.