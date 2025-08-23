By

Alexander Dugin pushes for a reconsideration of Eurasian values and identities distinct from those propagated by the West (such as uncontrolled mass immigration, extreme individualism, and bizarre gender politics). His argument is grounded in the belief that the unique historical, cultural, and geographical factors of the Eurasian region should inform its political and social structures, rather than adopting Western models of democracy and capitalism.

Dugin seeks to redefine the global order by forcing the emergence of a multipolar world, where different civilizations can flourish independently of Western hegemony. He draws heavily on the historical context of Eurasianism, which began in the interwar period, evolved through the Soviet era, and culminated in Dugin’s thought, which rejects the universalist claims of Western liberalism and promotes a pluralistic worldview, asserting the unique and sovereign development paths of ethnicities and cultures.

In the crazy era of the 1920s, following the upheavals of the Russian Civil War, the sons of Eurasia, exiled in Europe, pondered upon Russia’s ordained place amidst the world’s arena. This was a time when the guardians of Eurasianism stood defiant against the Western demand to mentally traverse from East to West.

Nikolai Trubetzkoy, Petr Savitsky, Lev Gumilyov, and George Vernadsky were foundational figures in the early Eurasianist movement, each contributing unique intellectual perspectives on Russia’s cultural and geopolitical identity. Trubetzkoy, a linguist and philosopher, posited Russia as a cultural bridge between East and West. For Savitsky, Russia’s “middle ground” forms the core of its historical identity; it is neither an extension of Europe nor a segment of Asia. It stands as an independent world, a unique spiritual and historical geopolitical reality that Savitsky referred to as “Eurasia.” Gumilyov, influential for his theories on ethnogenesis (the process by which a distinct ethnic group forms and develops, often emerging from a complex interplay of social, cultural, and historical factors), infused Eurasianism with a dynamic understanding of cultural vitality. Lastly, historian Vernadsky provided a scholarly perspective on Russia’s historical ties with Asia rather than Western Europe, reinforcing the ideological framework of Eurasianism with a detailed analysis of Russia’s past. Together, these thinkers framed a vision of Russia as a unique Eurasian entity, distinct from Western European influences and integrally connected to its Asian heritage.

Continue: