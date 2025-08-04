Alexander Dugin argues that Postmodernism fulfills the nihilistic logic of Modernity, yet by reclaiming its inherited elements — phenomenology, myth, the sacred, and differentialist anti-racism — we can create a traditionalist alternative beyond the deviant liberal order.

Deconstructing Postmodernism

Several essential aspects of Postmodernism require clarification. Postmodernism is not a unified phenomenon. Although it was postmodernist thinkers themselves (notably Derrida) who introduced the concept of “deconstruction” — itself grounded in Heidegger’s notion of Destruktion from Being and Time — Postmodernism can be deconstructed in turn, and not necessarily in a postmodernist manner.

Postmodernism emerges from the foundations of Modernity. It partially critiques Modernity and partially continues it. As the movement developed, its determinations of what precisely it opposes in Modernity, and what it chooses to carry forward, became philosophical dogma and immune to critique. This self-reinforcing system is what defines Postmodernism as such. It is neither good nor bad; it simply is. Without this structure, Postmodernism would have dissolved entirely. But this has not occurred. Despite its irony, evasiveness, and rhetorical slipperiness, postmodernist discourse possesses a clear core of foundational principles it never abandons and delineates boundaries it never transgresses.

Should one adopt a position critically distant from this core and cross these boundaries, it becomes possible to examine Postmodernism from the outside and ask: Can we extract certain currents that Postmodernism appropriated from elsewhere and recombine them differently? Can we ignore its self-imposed limits and moral imperatives, dismantling Postmodernism into its components without concern for its theoretical protests?

