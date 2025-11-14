On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin warns that Trump has betrayed his original MAGA project, abandoning “America First” in favor of “Israel First” and threatening new wars that could spin out of control, thus opening up an abyss which only Trump himself can decide to reverse.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: I’d like to start with the topic of the United States and find out what’s going on over there, because just recently Pentagon head Pete Hegseth stated that the situation in the world today is comparable to 1939. As he put it, he hopes for 1981. We all understand what those years mean: 1939 was the start of the Second World War, 1981 was a tense moment when there really could have been conditions for a Third World War and a nuclear confrontation. Now it’s unclear: are these just words, or is he talking about an inevitable future that awaits all of us?

Alexander Dugin: Of course: in recent days and weeks, we’ve seen a sharp rise in the degree of escalation. Our expectations and the hopes of many people around the world — that a conservative policy, Trump’s conservative revolution, would truly change the course of world events, that Trump would follow his words and promises to voters and focus on domestic problems, abandoning interventions in other regions — these hopes have been shattered to pieces. Alas, those promises, the image of a new American policy — the end of the Fourth Turning and the beginning of the First, the end of the agony of liberal hegemony, the establishment of a new conservative golden age — all the things that had been worked on during the 2016–2018 election campaign by Trump’s most consistent ideological supporters have now all collapsed.

Therefore, the point is that Trump, despite changes in rhetoric, has essentially become almost indistinguishable in foreign policy from Biden, from the globalists. It’s the same hegemony, the same desire to hold on to the unipolar world, despite the fact that, after his inauguration, Trump took several steps toward recognizing a multipolar world, promised to stop conflicts and wars, to make a deal with Russia, to stop supporting the terrorist Kiev regime. But not even a year has even passed, and nothing remains of that program — not even close. And now we are returning to the line that would have existed even without Trump: the line of the Democrats, of Biden, possibly of Kamala Harris, with an escalation of relations between the rising multipolar world — where Russia plays a central role — and the agony of the unipolar world, doomed and falling into the abyss.

Western hegemony is collapsing, but the question is this: will it collapse alone into that abyss, or will it drag all humanity with it?

Judging by the latest, already grim and apocalyptic movements in American policy under Trump and his military machine, the plan seems to be such: if Western hegemony is coming to an end, then let it burn with a blue flame and destroy everything — nothing for you, nothing for us.

Host: May I ask about this change in Trump’s policy? From the beginning, he kept saying that he wanted to make America great again — that’s his main slogan and key phrase. Inside the country, he still acting harshly against migrants. He’s also pursuing that trade war, which not everyone expected but many presumed might erupt. After all, Trump has a business approach. It seems he hasn’t really departed from his original theme: he continues to talk about peace and is trying to make peace agreements. But now it appears that Pete Hegseth’s statement reflects not so much Trump’s own policy as much as a general global trend of sliding into a Third World War. After all, Hegseth emphasized: our main competitors are actively developing armaments, we need to do the same. So, it turns out they are trying to catch up with us after the demonstrations of “Poseidon” and “Burevestnik.” And Trump’s policy seemingly hasn’t undergone radical changes: as before, it aims to make America great again and is persisting in that direction.

Alexander Dugin: Not at all. If we attentively examine how Trump intended to make America great again, one of the main goals was to concentrate on domestic problems and stop intervening in world affairs. In other words: let the rest burn in their own way — we are great, and others can live as they wish. That applied to Europe, the Middle East, Russia: do whatever you want. If you don’t directly threaten our national interests, carry on. That was the main principle by which America intended to become great again, and it excluded interventionism, escalation, an arms race, and so forth.

But now everything is shifting toward nuclear tests, which Trump is talking about, toward rising tensions, the continued financing and arming of the Ukrainian terrorist regime. And already through Hegseth’s words and Trump’s own, essentially after renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War — what is that? — we see an aggressive foreign policy that has nothing to do with MAGA, i.e., the original plan.

If we’re talking about a Third World War or a global conflict, it’s obvious: America is preparing to fight us, specifically us, not China — with whom they’ve struck a deal over rare-earth metals and so on. China is a pragmatic power, very strong and important for the world balance, but the idea of war with China isn’t on the table. A war with Russia is already underway: we demonstrate strength, and America plans to respond to us specifically. Hence the parallels with 1939 — the tense time before the Second World War — and 1981 are obvious: in this Third World War, America will fight us — a war between nuclear powers, hence nuclear escalation.

It seems to me like we’re acting very delicately. On the one hand, we are demonstrating our capabilities: “Poseidon,” “Burevestnik.” Whether we conduct nuclear tests will be decided by the supreme commander-in-chief: are tests needed, or is demonstration of carriers of nuclear weapons convincing enough? Whether we respond to the Americans with our own nuclear tests is important, but that’s not the essential point. We are heading toward increased escalation.

Trump is unpredictable, but not too unpredictable. Having deviated from his fundamental promises to focus on America, he is trying to do anything — but, frankly, nothing is working. He promised to jail those who conspired against him, all those from the Epstein list — nothing has been done. At most: losses in local elections, which were a total failure, and that after the killing of Kirk. And with great difficulty, nine months later, he fired the head of the BBC who participated in falsifying his January 6th speech. This microscopic victory cannot be called real success. A president who promised a revolution, to expel migrants, to jail the corrupt, but who utterly lost to the Democrats after demonstrations of power and only fired the BBC head — replacing him with basically the same type — is a failure.

This failure in Trump’s politics might, out of inertia of confrontation, lead him to turn that into a war with us. Interventions in Nigeria, Colombia, Venezuela — these are not what his voters signed up for. And they say: “Trump, you idiot, get out” — his supporters, who didn’t show up to vote after the political murder of one of the closest people to Trump, Charlie Kirk, shocked America: the Democrats killed an opponent and thereby won the election. But for that to happen, Trump’s base, MAGA, had to put a cross him out — and that was a year before the midterms, when most elections are regional. That was the first signal that Trump failed his promises and betrayed his electorate. All this posturing, rattling of weapons, and threats toward Russia, financing the Kiev regime — they show that Trump is betraying his line. This is not the MAGA, the “Make America Great Again,” his voters signed up for.

This is visible among his brightest supporters: the wave of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Steve Bannon still holds, but with difficulty; these are the main figures who supported Trump, plus Alex Jones; Nick Fuentes hasn’t been mentioned yet. These are the main influencers, political analysts, and intellectuals who built the system that supported Trump — he won thanks to them. And thanks to Musk with his 200 million followers on X. And now these people who sustained MAGA, and on whose shoulders Trump came to the White House, have recoiled from him. This is political suicide. Trump appears as if he’s suffered an internal collapse or a stroke: a worn-out old man, unable to act independently. He has failed in everything. And now he’s in the hands of people like the terrorist Lindsey Graham and the neoconservatives.

The GOP — the Republican Party, which crashed spectacularly — cannot offer voters anything except, as is tradition for neoconservatives, to pin the problems on external enemies — and that’s where we’re headed. We are at the nadir — the darkest point — of Trump and MAGA.

But we are behaving impeccably by supporting his conservative initiative and extending a hand of rapprochement. Russia, Putin, and possibly China under Xi Jinping — these are the only real potential allies for Trump. And how does he treat us? Who is he betting on? On his enemies, on those in the “Never Trump” movement. Who supports him? Those who hate him. And those who loved him, who were in solidarity and helped him, are now in opposition. Trump failed everything. Is there still a chance? I don’t know, but the disappointment is terrible.

When matters are still indifferent, one can weigh a good step or a bad one and decide whether to support it. But when people believed, were inspired, and proclaimed that now there would be change, the end of domination, the end of the deep-state hegemony destroying the country — everyone invested their souls in this — and on the very first day Trump enacted wonderful laws, staffed everything good in the programs of the first week in the White House; he dismantled USAID…

But now: complete failure. He got everything ready in the first week and then slid downward. And he keeps sliding. Anchorage seemed to herald an epiphany: you have conservative Russia, a multipolar world, find a worthy place in it, even the first place, nobody will contest it. But no: now we have the rattling of weapons, nuclear escalation, threats to real allies. This is suicidal policy. And, alas, it is not only suicidal, but murderous for humanity. Very bad trends are unfolding in the US.

