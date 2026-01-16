Alexander Dugin

Maristella Tonello
1d

Il mondo si sta dividendo in zone di influenza, ed è la multipolarità a tre potenze: Usa, Russia e Cina. l'Iran dovrà aggregarsi alla Russia se vorrà sopravvivere alle forze imperialistiche occidentali.

Han
1d

The Earth for the people who live there, for the animals who live there, for the plants who live there. This is accidentally presented in the reversed order of entrance on the stage. But the humans have the power to destroy it all. *All leaders* (?) are more or less acting irresponsible at this moment in time.

