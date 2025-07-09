America Party: The New Paradigm
The America Party must unite Right-wing tradition and Left-wing justice to break the deadlock of globalist dominance.
America party has to include some most important points from the Right: traditional values, fight against illegal immigration, US security (annexation of liberal Canada and Greenland), canceling cancel culture, religion, independence from foreign control, sovereignty.
A American party has to take from the Left: social justice, personal freedom, technical progress, peace and non-intervention, social solidarity, intellectualism and philosophy.
American party has to be radical Centre opposed to existing Centre that is Uniparty, globalist, also neither right, nor left, interventionist, aggressive, represented by bipartisan personalities most of them on Epstein list and controlled by small Middle Eastern country.
American elite is total antithesis of American people. So American party has to be populist.
Ruling class in US is Epstein party.
American party against Epstein party.
It is preferable to bomb Iran or to renew nuclear escalation with Russia, than keep promise to American people. What Trump is doing now is simply disgusting. It is Biden 2.0.
Dear Dr. Dugin:
The American bipartisan system has evolved through a price paid for in blood and sweat. It has Resilience to self cleanse. The system is well oiled though may look shaky. No upstart especially with money power can break the continuity with Change. My suggestion is that go and live in the US for a few years to understand the US political culture . Never too late for political philosopher. Also I am no bandwagon follower of the US politics which fluctuates between rationalism and absurdity. Gautam Sen Pune
You are correct on all counts, But the Universe does not revolve around America and America does not have a monopoly in Tyrannical Leaders every single Expert speaking and writing about Biden and Trump seem to be airbrushing the other 43 from History. Biden and Trump are not the only Insane Tyrannical POTUS to hold this Office in fact I can think of only Two Decent Honest Men who held this Office and one was John Adam’s Senior his Son John Quincy Adam’s followed his Dad in to Power later on but like all Decent Leaders who work to serve the people John Adam’s Snr and Jnr were Destroyed by the Conniving Rich opposition. Nothing has changed since Washington a Slave Owning POTUS and not the only Slaver to hold the Presidency of the First 12 Men to serve 10 We’re Slave Owners only two were not, The aforementioned John Adam’s and his Son John Quincy Adam’s the ten Slavers are some of the most famous and revered POTUS in American History. I will name these Slave owning President Slave Owners, Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Johnson, and U.S Grant. But if you all take every president from Eisenhower until Present day Trump they have had more Slaves than Any POTUS before them they have had the whole of the Western World as Slaves along with their own People. They have controlled the Many using one word DEMOCRACY!!!!! and Frightened the NATO alliance Countries and their American Citizens by using a few words and phrases like RUSSIA, CHINA, COMMUNISM, RED HORDES, etc etc. I end by saying this If we allow the so called Leaders of the Western Countries keep Fooling us with the Fantasy Word Democracy all is LOST because neither Russia China North Korea Iran Palestine Yemen are our Enemies if any of these Countries respond against the West it’s because they have been illegally attacked Communism is Dead our only Enemy is the Fabled non existent “DEMOCRACY” Socialism is the Many’ Friend let’s use it to make a Better Life for All not just 10%.