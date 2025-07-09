America party has to include some most important points from the Right: traditional values, fight against illegal immigration, US security (annexation of liberal Canada and Greenland), canceling cancel culture, religion, independence from foreign control, sovereignty.

A American party has to take from the Left: social justice, personal freedom, technical progress, peace and non-intervention, social solidarity, intellectualism and philosophy.

American party has to be radical Centre opposed to existing Centre that is Uniparty, globalist, also neither right, nor left, interventionist, aggressive, represented by bipartisan personalities most of them on Epstein list and controlled by small Middle Eastern country.

American elite is total antithesis of American people. So American party has to be populist.

Ruling class in US is Epstein party.

American party against Epstein party.

It is preferable to bomb Iran or to renew nuclear escalation with Russia, than keep promise to American people. What Trump is doing now is simply disgusting. It is Biden 2.0.

