Anti-Liberal Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin argued in article, published by the Russian media outlet Tsargrad.tv, that the United States will not be able to drive a wedge between Russia and China. "No matter how hard third forces try to sow discord between us, it is simply impossible, because it contradicts the character of our leaders, our geopolitical interests, and the system of relations that has been formed between our countries," Dugin stated.

"A Beautiful Confucian Diplomatic Ritual"

"Currently we enjoy a very close partnership with China. There is a geopolitical alliance between Russia and China. And no other processes in world politics can have a decisive influence on this alliance by definition. No matter how hard third forces try to sow discord between us, it is simply impossible, because it contradicts the character of our leaders, our geopolitical interests, and the system of relations that has been formed between our countries.

"Wang Yi's visit [to Moscow on March 31-April 1] was indeed ritualistic, because it does not and cannot change anything in our relations, which develop according to their own logic and imply similar exchanges of visits by representatives of ministries and agencies at different levels. This is a beautiful Confucian diplomatic ritual: regular meetings of plenipotentiary representatives of the two great powers, poles of the multipolar world, to discuss urgent problems. And in this respect, today's visit indeed belongs to the structure of diplomatic and geopolitical etiquette.

"However, Russo-American relations were discussed with Wang Yi too, as well as all the latest events related to Donald Trump. These developments introduce new significant elements to our shared geopolitics [with the PRC] and in part exacerbate U.S. relations with China. The way Trump is changing geopolitics in relations with his European partners, as well as the new political situation developing in the United States itself, directly influences both China and us.

"We are affected because we are in a war with the U.S. in Ukraine. And although Trump, as it seems, wants to withdraw from there, the deal he is offering us does not suit anyone: neither us, nor Ukraine, nor Europe. The hasty approach is not working, and that obviously cannot help but to frustrate Trump. Thus, the situation is developing toward a sort of small escalation. Naturally, it's not the previous situation, but locally, tensions in our relationship with the U.S. are escalating again. Just as in the U.S. relations with China. And of course, all of this was necessary to discuss during the visit of the Chinese foreign policy chief to Russia. I believe the stances of Russia and China are roughly the same here.

"We are not overestimating Trump or believe that he is going to bring us victory [in the war with Ukraine] on a platter. That is impossible. But we judge him soundly, noting the many positive aspects of Trumpism. Thus, we even welcome the return to traditional values and many other detailed factors. It is obvious: [such policy] is much better than the [that of] previous American administration. However, this sympathy for Trumpism does not mean that we are ready to give up pursuing our own fundamental lines in international politics for some dubious and arduous promises.

On April 1, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow. "Vladimir Putin asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and expressed delight in seeing the various common understandings reached with President Xi Jinping being effectively implemented. Russia-China relations continue to develop at a high level, with practical cooperation deepening in various fields and the ongoing "Russia-China Years of Culture" generating positive and enthusiastic responses, solidifying the foundation of public support for bilateral friendship," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. (Source: Fmprc.gov.cn, April 1, 2025)

"Wang Yi conveyed warm regards from President Xi Jinping to President Vladimir Putin. He said, under the strategic guidance and joint efforts of the two heads of state, a mature, resilient, and stable China-Russia relationship with deepening political mutual trust, closer strategic coordination, and enhanced practical cooperation, safeguarded both nations' development and revitalization and their common interests in major international and regional affairs. China-Russia cooperation never targets any third party and remains impervious to external interference. The relationship between China and Russia will keep broadening, not stagnate. China-Russia friendship is not focused on the present, but looks towards a long-term future," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. (Source: Fmprc.gov.cn, April 1, 2025)

"U.S. Aggressiveness Is Shifting Slightly From Russia To China, But This Is Not Fundamental And Not Irreversible"

"Wherein, I know that some Trumpists would like to propose to Russia an alliance with the U.S. instead of our alliance with China. But this is simply naive and unrealistic. Another thing would be if the already established poles of the multipolar world – the United States, China, Russia, India – would agree together on new post-liberal, post-globalization rules. That would be a good venture.

"It is high time for a serious talk on the redistribution of zones of influence and interests of sovereign civilisation states. By the way, these states have much more in common, than differences. Thus, it is obviously not about switching the alliance with China for that with the U.S. Those, who naively assume this understand neither Putin nor Xi Jinping at all.

"Accordingly, it is impossible to sow discord between us and China, as we have common values, common interests and common strategy – the Greater Eurasia [project]. All of these are not the subject of any trade, cannot be sold, just like our Victory and our national interests (and, by the way, just like American ones). In this regard we can understand each other, find a consensus. A long road is ahead of us. It is good that we have already embarked on it, but Trump has a lot to learn in the multipolar world. In turn, we and China live in this world, we have created it, and we are building it.

"Of course, Trumpist America also has its dignified place in this multipolar world, but it is not the only hegemon and sole pole [of power]. Consequently, Trump cannot pursue a policy of 'divide and rule,' especially by dividing Russia and China, trying to rule over us. This will definitely not pass. Be that as it may, under these circumstances, it is important for us to check our positions and demonstrate our awareness, which is shared with China, regarding the unfolding processes, including the assessment of the new Trump factors in global politics.

"As a matter of fact, all of this became the topic and main content of Wang Yi's visit to Russia. And, as far as I know, during the talks the parties understood each other perfectly, and our assessments completely coincided. True, the risks are increasing, and the U.S. aggressiveness is shifting slightly from Russia to China, but this is not fundamental and not irreversible. The best way to safeguard your sovereignty is to be ready to repel any aggression, no matter where it comes from. This is the main principle we pursue, and the main way to make the world just: to understand and respect others and do not cross 'red lines.'

"In a word, the example of diplomacy demonstrated now by Russia and China to the whole world is useful not only in our bilateral relations, but also in our countries' relations with the rest of the world. So be like the Russians, be like the Chinese, and you will be happy."

Source