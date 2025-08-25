Artur Dugin: The Metaphysics of the Russian State

A conversation with Artur Dugin, painter Alexey Bevza, and philosopher Willem de Witte. Dugin is curator of the Moscow avant-garde collective Sovereign Art

•⁠ ⁠Artur’s reading of Honeypot

• Till Eulenspiegel and the fate of the jester from the 15th century Council of Basel into modernity

• Artur’s traditionalism versus KIRAC’s view on the future of art

• Who controls reality?

• Artur’s metaphysics of the Russian state

https://paideuma.tv/en/video/artur-dugin-metaphysics-russian-state-first-part

