Artur Dugin: The Metaphysics of the Russian State

A conversation with Artur Dugin, painter Alexey Bevza, and philosopher Willem de Witte. Dugin is curator of the Moscow avant-garde collective Sovereign Art
• Artur’s reading of Honeypot
• Till Eulenspiegel and the fate of the jester from the 15th century Council of Basel into modernity
• Artur’s traditionalism versus KIRAC’s view on the future of art
• Who controls reality?
• Artur’s metaphysics of the Russian state
https://paideuma.tv/en/video/artur-dugin-metaphysics-russian-state-first-part
