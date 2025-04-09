“A civilization is not built with GDP figures and soft power slogans, but with soul, memory, and metaphysical direction.” — Alexander Dugin

As of April 2025, BRICS — once a modest economic club of emerging powers — has emerged as the center of gravity in a rapidly shifting global order. No longer just Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS bloc has expanded under the BRICS+ framework, now including pivotal states like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Indonesia, and Ethiopia. This is not just geopolitical arithmetic. This is the architecture of a new civilizational world.

Beyond GDP: The Soul of Multipolarity

The intellectual bedrock of this transformation lies in Alexander Dugin’s vision of multipolarity, masterfully summarized and expanded in Constantin von Hoffmeister’s new book, MULTIPOLARITY! Drawing on thinkers like Heidegger, Alain de Benoist, and Guillaume Faye, von Hoffmeister presents BRICS not merely as a financial pact but as a cultural and spiritual rebellion against the homogenizing forces of liberal modernity.

For instance, Dugin’s concept of “Noomachia” (the battle of minds) emphasizes the importance of cultural and spiritual diversity in resisting global homogenization. This idea is echoed in von Hoffmeister’s analysis of BRICS as a platform for cultural renaissance.

Veteran journalist Pepe Escobar has long documented the tectonic shifts from Atlanticist dominance to Eurasian awakening. He calls BRICS "the spearhead of de-dollarization" and the heart of the New Silk Road — a network of interlinked sovereignties rejecting Washington’s “rules-based order.” Escobar highlights projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as tangible examples of this shift.

Continue:

Share

Leave a comment