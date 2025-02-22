Their end of history was war on the future. There is another (neither communist, nor liberal) reading of Hegel - Hegelian one. This reading identifies the end of history as creation of metaphysical State, spiritual Empire. It has to embody the future itself.

Sovereign left choice is Sara Wagenknecht. All other options are suicidal.

AfD-vote is answer to or not to be for Germany. No AfD no Germany anymore.

Exactly like that globalist media work to spread totally false accusations on myself. And on Russia in general. Immediately and all of them repeating the same passages. It seems there is some left liberal globalist AI agent trained to do that. Press is just printing it.

“Instructions”(word used by Musk) are obsolete - some receive some not, some understood, some not. Liberal trained globalist AI agent has replaced journalists worldwide. Maid by Soros I presume.

LLM can now successfully imitate public opinion in any country. Very correctly. That means that social mentality is something manipulated, alienated, artificially constructed. If machine can effectively reproduce the humans the humans should be already machines.

Modern humans are almost robots. There is tiny difference. Humans are Dasein but have no idea about that. Dasein functions inauthentically (as das Man). Das Man is AI. So irreversible passage to post-human is final loss of the possibility to switch Dasein to authenticity.

That is singularity. Now Dasein is still here but in authentic mode. So seemingly there is no difference between human and machine but it is (as virtuality). Singularity and strong AI exclude such potentiality at all. Nobody remarks, nobody cares. Something unused is taken off.

The human and posthuman become identical. Human optional. Human disappear - nobody remarks, nobody cares. There rests no instance that could still witness the loss. The loss of Dasein. There is the plan.

Putin and Trump and Xi and Modi should think on Dasein. Otherwise all will be in vain.

Great Power is useless without great answer on main existential question: to exist authentically or inauthentically. Only authentically existing Dasein has future as third dimension of time. Without that there is incessant repetition of the same, eternal past.

According to Hegel there can be no really great State without great philosophy. You can not make America great without starting philosophical process. The same is valid for all the rest poles. Philosophical greatness first.

Stupid country with no brilliant intellectual elite can not be great.

Philosopher king surrounded by philosophers on the top. Heroic warriors on the next floor. Hardworking moral religious people on the bottom. Liars, frauds, perverts, globalists exiled or cancelled.

René Guénon is closer to the truth than anybody else in last centuries.

If you being German vote for Merz, you vote for faster nuclear destruction of Germany, Europe, may be whole world. Take responsibility and be aware.

If you like Trump, Musk and Bannon vote AfD. If you like Putin (why not) vote AfD. If you like Germany vote AfD. If you like Europe vote AfD. If you like Meister Eckhart, Leibniz, Kant, Hegel, Husserl, Nietzsche, Heidegger vote AfD. If you don’t like neither of them, vote AfD.

Vote AfD if you are nihilist, socialist, nationalist, Christian, Muslim, pagan, Buddhist, agnostic, atheist. Vote AfD and you will see how wonderful reality can be.

Some say kali-yoga is over. That depends on us. Let finish it. Now. Ragnarok is appointed for tomorrow. Vote AfD.

