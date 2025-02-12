Alexander Dugin argues that the Russian people have been kept in a state of deep ideological slumber by both historical inertia and a ruling elite that fears their awakening, and only a profound national revival — akin to breaking a dark magical spell — can restore their agency and ensure Russia’s survival.

The nervous anticipation of the end of the Special Military Operation (SMO) contains something unseemly, even depraved. Orientation toward victory is one thing. It is an effort, a sacrifice, a feat, mobilization. But it is not at all “let this be over already.” If we do not wake up, it will not end. But what is needed for the sleeping part of society to awaken? I believe there are both natural and artificial causes.

The natural causes lie in the fact that our people have been living in a state of “slumber” for almost a hundred years, perhaps much longer. They have had to adapt to various ideologies whose meaning they do not fully understand, to various regimes that rarely, if ever, reflect their will and interests. As a result, they pay the price for this lack of attention from the authorities towards them. They pay with alienation from ideas and projects.

