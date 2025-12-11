On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin welcomes the new US National Security Strategy as a return to MAGA and an “order of great powers,” promising a withdrawal from globalist interventionism and unleashing a tidal wave to collapse the EU’s last ditch attempt at a liberal crusade.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Let’s start with the document that is currently the subject of heated debate in Russia, Europe, and even China. I am talking about the new National Security Strategy of the United States. In particular, the Swiss media are outright saying that this text largely echoes the Munich speech of our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Alexander Gelyevich, in your opinion, is this really the case?

Alexander Dugin: You know, with the publication of this US National Security Strategy, we are once again seeing Trump’s iconic vacillation between the MAGA camp and the neoconservatives — vacillation that we constantly talk about on our programs and closely monitor. And we can say outright: the current doctrine was written specifically on behalf of MAGA. This is the authentic “Make America Great Again” doctrine, the voice of the staunch opponents of globalism and harsh critics of the neoconservatives, the very core that enabled Trump to win the election.

In essence, this strategy is very close to what I called the “order of great powers” in my book on Trump.

Nowadays, this term is increasingly heard in the public sphere — “great power order.” It means that the West no longer considers itself the guarantor of democracy, does not engage in the spread of liberal values, does not take responsibility for all of humanity, and does not see itself as part of a single space with Europe. America is now on its own. It still strives for greatness, development, and domination, but clearly defines the territory of this domination — primarily the Western Hemisphere, both American continents. This is where the term “corollary to the Monroe Doctrine” comes from. A corollary is an addition, a development of a certain geopolitical project, and this very corollary of Trump’s is, in essence, the order of the great powers.

Continue: