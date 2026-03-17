Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
1d

"We need to understand this clearly: Iran is now a shield for us and for China, because we are next."

I would qualify this statement to read that, if Trump wins in Iran, Russia is next. However, if he loses, Cuba will be the unlucky heir.

If Trump wins, he will have an ego larger than the world can contain and will believe he can whip anyone, hence, no qualms about attacking Russia. If he loses, he will need something small, weak, and nearly helpless which he can turn his wounded fury onto, hence, Cuba. Send 100,000 Marines to Guantanamo and tell them to do their worst. Marco Rubio could be issuing executive orders from the presidential palace in a week.

However, there is no telling what will happen. God works in mysterious ways...and all we can do is wait and watch. Keep your powder dry, my friends, and your Bible handy.

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Elena's avatar
Elena
1d

Interesting that in this discussion of the entire world situation, India is mentioned just once: Trump regards India and Japan as slaves. I'm not saying that's wrong, or even that Trump's apparent evaluation is wrong, but that being the only mention of India is a striking fact of its own. Notably, India is not treated as an ally or a significant part of a multipolar world.

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