Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: The main topic of this episode remains unchanged and will likely be with us for a long time to come. We are talking about the war in the Persian Gulf, the war in the Middle East. There is no other way to describe what is happening: this is not just a conflict or a temporary escalation — it is a full-fledged war. Since we intend to discuss it in detail, let me ask: in your opinion, is everything that is currently happening in the region truly serious and likely to last?

Alexander Dugin: It seems to me that in our volatile world, where everything is on the brink and hanging by a thread, we may face the most incredible twists and turns. Therefore, I do not believe any analysis that claims “this is long-term, and we know for sure” or “this is about to end, and we know for sure.” I don’t take that kind of responsibility upon myself. I believe we need to follow events, try to understand their meaning, and see how they unfold. Predictions that everything will end in six months or last indefinitely constantly fall apart. It seems to me that it’s not very responsible to make such predictions. The war is simply going on and on; it hasn’t ended.

Let’s compare: Trump originally intended it to end within a few hours, then a few days, but it has already lasted two weeks and is unfolding completely differently from that 12-day war between Israel and Iran that took place just under a year ago with US involvement. This is a different war in every respect; it is incomparable to the previous one. It is a radical war that has already inflicted colossal losses on Iran: virtually the entire religious, political, and military leadership of the country has been destroyed, people have died, and there is a massive bombing campaign targeting Iranian cities and economic facilities. Iran is responding with unprecedented resilience: it is not surrendering and, most importantly, is not entering into negotiations with the aggressor. Iran is regularly and massively bombing Israel. This information is censored because most of the American press is on the side of the US — they are participants in this conflict — so America is hiding the true state of affairs in Israel. Israel is gradually turning into Gaza, meaning more and more economic, military, and civilian facilities are being destroyed.

A real upheaval is brewing, so I do not rule out that we will see a regime change not in Iran, but in Israel — precisely because Netanyahu has disappeared, and they are trying to explain his absence somehow. In some cases, this is undoubtedly a fabricated hoax; in others, it is difficult to determine the truth, but in any case, something is happening in Israel: with Ben-Gvir, with Netanyahu, with society, with military strategy, and simply with the population — things we do not yet know about.

Judging by the fragmentary information, which is heavily censored in the West, Israel is gradually turning into Gaza. Iranian missiles are reaching their targets, piercing the “Iron Dome” and hitting their targets. Which ones exactly? To what extent? In my view, it is impossible to say anything definitive on such a scale. The Iranians present their perspective, the West presents its own. By all accounts, the damage Israel is currently sustaining is far greater than what was anticipated or reported in the West, though, of course, less than according to Iranian sources. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but this is already very serious damage, which Israel certainly did not plan for during the first 12-day war with Iran. And just how extensive are the losses? It is difficult to assess at this point, but it is quite evident that Iran employed highly effective tactics: it closed the Strait of Hormuz, struck key economic and communications hubs in Arab countries, and targeted US embassies, intelligence centers, and energy facilities.

In other words, Iran — although unable to reach its main adversary, the US, as since it truly lacks the power to do so — has delivered highly effective strikes against local military bases and facilities from which attacks against it were launched, thereby completely shifting the balance of power in this situation. This shift has occurred not so much through military means, though military action was involved, as through economic ones. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the possible blockage by the Houthis of another strait — the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, that is, access to the Red Sea — effectively puts the entire global energy system at risk. The Americans themselves, through their Ukrainian proxies, blew up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines; the world had already been cut off from Russian oil by harsh sanctions, and now it is losing a second source of hydrocarbons, the Middle East, which is now blocked. This will deal a colossal blow to the global economy, and it is already being dealt. In other words, Iran has chosen a method of waging war that truly forces the enemy to reconsider its actions.

And here we see signs of panic in the White House, because Trump is now changing his statements every day, several times a day. One moment he boasts that he’ll solve the problem with Iran single-handedly, the next he says, “Come on, everyone, help us patrol the tankers in the Strait of Hormuz,” and he invites — just think about this — China to join. That is, not only the European countries, which he has just berated, humiliated, and called the worst names, but now China, too, must clean up the mess left by his completely unprovoked aggressive action against the Iranian people and state. And what do we see? Everyone is refusing to do this. Some have been wavering: Starmer, Macron, Merz — they’d say they’d send ships, then they wouldn’t. Now we see that even Meloni is refusing to participate, even though she is, generally speaking, an ally of Trump. It turns out that Trump doesn’t really understand what he’s doing.

And now more and more posts are appearing across American social media: “We are ruled by a madman, we are ruled by a maniac who has lost his mind, a paranoid.” And if we recall those dark stories surrounding the Epstein case, the picture becomes truly monstrous: at the helm of a nuclear power stands an unpredictable, deranged maniac whose statements and actions follow no logic, not even the most basic. Never mind logic — he does one thing in the morning, another in the afternoon, says something else in the evening, and the next morning it all starts over again. This applies to his games with tariffs and sanctions. It seems as though the world’s greatest power is now led by a seriously ill, mentally unstable individual who apparently also has a criminal, terrifying “trail” of crimes behind him.

So, how should we project and predict the situation going forward? It all started with a single calculation: that Iran would quickly begin negotiating on American terms, essentially admitting defeat and accepting US demands. But things turned out differently. Far more radical forces have come to power. Right now, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is, in essence, leading this war — these are ruthless people who have lost their spiritual and political leader, as well as their children. And Iran, in my view, will stand its ground until the very end. And if it stands its ground until the very end, then no one knows for sure what exactly “the end” means in this situation. Whether it’s nuclear strikes or a ground operation, and whether it will have any effect—that’s also impossible to say. Will Israel survive, will it last a little longer, or will it simply cease to exist as a state in the near future? After all, if we compare Israel to Iran, let alone the Islamic world, we realize that it is simply a small American military base — very active, very bold, but, by and large, it is not a country, not a state, and not a civilization. It is a kind of networked community that survives by manipulating other countries: America through its lobbies, Europe, and the Arab world.

That is, if this conflict is now increasingly becoming a clash of civilizations and will ultimately turn into one, and the religious factor on both sides is only growing with each passing day, I think it is reasonable to assume that Israel will be wiped off the face of the earth. Strictly speaking, this state in its current form has not existed for very long. In many ways, it is an artificial construct that, in essence, serves as a kind of Western proxy in the Middle East.

To what extent will it be defended, and what will be left to defend there? Well, maybe something will remain. But everything is taking on an increasingly ominous character, and, in my view, we have reached a point where one of the sides — either Israel or the US — could launch a strike with tactical nuclear weapons on Iranian territory. If Iran continues to act just as effectively and successfully, it will, of course, suffer enormous losses, and Iranian cities will also come under attack, but look at the map: compare Iran and Israel. Israel, compared to Iran, is much smaller than Gaza is compared to Israel itself. We see that Israel has turned Gaza into a wasteland. Theoretically, turning Israel into another Gaza is entirely possible. Especially since everyone else is gradually being drawn into this war, directly or indirectly. Some say they won’t support Trump now. By the way, Japan refused to send its fleet there to patrol ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and then Trump declares: this isn’t our business at all; we have enough oil of our own, and if you need oil, go and patrol it yourselves.

He started all this; he struck Iran. He provoked these retaliatory actions, which hit his own allies — the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait — and now he says: “I’m washing my hands of it; I have enough oil of my own; if you have any problems, go and defend your own tankers in the Strait of Hormuz yourselves.” It just doesn’t make any sense.

We’ve seen various leaders in America and Europe, and we’ve had various leaders of our own — some were on borderline mental stability, that’s understandable; such things happen in the world. But what we’re seeing today — that creature currently at the helm of America — is truly cause for immense alarm, because there’s no logic to his actions. Today he says one thing, tomorrow he says something else, and the day after that, something else entirely. So far, he hasn’t turned his fury against us, hasn’t directed his frenzied outburst of aggression at us; moreover, he’s somehow holding back on this issue—he clearly believes that one must act in order. Right now, he already has two active fronts: Latin America, Venezuela, and Cuba, which he needs to hold onto — he is preparing for an invasion by imposing sanctions and organizing a blockade. He is directly embroiled in the war in the Middle East, which shows no signs of ending, and further down the agenda there is China and Taiwan. The Ukrainian issue is clearly not a priority for him right now. But if these aggressive actions were to succeed, everything would simply be moving closer to us.

We need to understand this clearly: Iran is now a shield for us and for China, because we are next. And, of course, for Trump to launch aggression on all fronts, especially in his current state of incompetence, is simply too much. But we need to understand who we’re dealing with. Any notion that we can somehow negotiate with this system, that we can find common ground with these forces — all of that has collapsed. We tried, we did our best, and, by the way, we did it very correctly. Because when Trump came in, he set out a fairly sound agenda, and quite decent, serious, and consistent people rallied around him. Now he’s driven them all away—he fired the last ones just yesterday. He said: “I only have my friend Mark Levin, Laura Loomer, and Lindsey Graham, and everyone else who doesn’t like these friends of mine is hated by all of America, including conservatives, the right, and the left.” First, this trio — they’re freaks, physically ugly; second, they’re absolutely repulsive, they have zero charisma. In other words, all the decent people in Trump’s circle have left or aren’t commenting on anything now. JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Megan Kelly have all taken a new stance.

Here’s what I want to say: Trump is in a hopeless position. That’s what needs to be understood. Therefore, the way he behaves both in war and in international politics in general is extremely dangerous. We need to be extremely cautious in such a situation.

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