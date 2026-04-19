Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ability-Academy's avatar
Ability-Academy
9h

Dear , Professor Dugin!

I noticed your scepticism about the "Jewish people" fate. It is obvious to me that their future is uncertain - think of a sheep lost in the dark and the wolf is near ....

Once again they will be hated by the world because horrible deeds are been acted on their name. And their demise is also by design..

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
8h

There are many systems but always behind all of them are the same people.

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