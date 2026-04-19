Palantir Manifesto is much more important than Trump. Trump is insignificant pawn on the serious chess board. His role is total destruction. The preparations stage. Palantir is much more serious. It is the plan to safeguard the declining dominance of the West by radical means.

Palantir manifesto is the plan of the Western techno-fascism. The superiority of the white race based on the technology. No antisemitism, no sacredness, no socialism of old historic fascism. This time pure capitalist, Jews friendly, profane, materialist. Anglo. Posthumanist.

Palantir manifesto. Illiberal, anti-humanist, post-globalist. The techno-state of the global West as hegemonic pole. Unipolarity, technological racism, individualism. Epstein style. Quite compatible with Israelism (Tucker Carlson definition). Absolutely disgusting. Antichrist.

Palantir manifesto. Pure satanism. Ayn Rand. The logical conclusion of the capitalist age. The real end of history without liberal lenses. Quite compatible the degenerative ratchet and Fanged Noumen. Totally incompatible with multipolarity and Fourth Political Theory.

Palantir manifesto: real agenda of Trump’s rule. In spite of Trump himself used and abused by much more serious and autonomous powers.

Palantir manifesto and Israel. Some common points, some divergences. The tech bros can easily sacrifice Jews on their way to the desired state of things. Or not?

The grandfather of Peter Thiel wouldn’t mind to lose the Jews one way to the global techno-fascist world his grandson advocates. I guess. But I am not sure about this.

Palantir guys (techno-fascists) have to fight against liberal-globalists, multipolars, traditionalists, national-populists. Too much in my opinion.

The idea of liberation of the Germany and Japan from American liberal yoke is pure fascism. But in that case it is supported by the extreme necessity of the defence of the West as such. What West? More or less Jüngerian. The technic as a destiny. I mean Ernst, not Friedrich Georg.

Streams and selfies are the psy ops to make people to be accustomed for being constantly watched. It was the Palantir strategy from the very beginning.

The techno-fascism is on the rise. The masks are off. Palantir speaks openly of its plans. That means they reached advanced positions in the world governance already.

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