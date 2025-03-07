Syrian anti-Assad coup was orchestrated by Biden’s administration with active involvement of Erdoğan through Al-Qaeda globalist proxies. The main goal was to show weakness of Russia and misinform Trump about it. That was trap for Trump.

Syria under al-Sharaa has no slightest chance to survive. This is not government but globalist show for very short time. After first shock of Assad departure there come inevitable consequences. Turkish, Israeli, Sunni, alawite, Shia, Kurdish interest in Syria are different.

More than that opposite. The break of civil war nobody could avoid. Not to speak of al-Sharaa.

Pam Bondi goes unpopulist commenting Epstein case. First declination from electoral promises. I wouldn’t underestimate the American people. It wants to know the truth. Whatever it be.

Erdoğan’s involvement in Syrian coup was strategical mistake. It opens the Pandora box for Turkey. Not only with Kurds, but with Arab Sunnis, with salafists, with Shiites, finally with Russia that is painfully hit by this move. Israel works for its interests only.

Israel will not help Turkey when difficult moment comes, and it will come.

MAGA is forming more and more as consolidated political and ideological subject. It acquires new features. New debates inside MAGA are inevitable. One of them will be: unconditional Zionism or not?

Trump himself, Bannon, Hegseth are rather Christian zionists, but figures like Jeffry Sachs, Mearschimer, Alex Jones, Candace Owens and many other have totally different opinion. It is interesting: what Peter Thiel thinks about this issue?

Hesitation to expose full Epstein list may be connected to the same choice: total unconditional support to Israel (its probable involvement in operation “Island” makes some problems) or more balanced and objective attitude.

