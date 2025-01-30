Bishop Richard Williamson - A Voice for the Fourth Political Theory
In his final sermons, he embraced Alexander Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory, aligning with its rejection of liberalism and globalism.
Catholic traditionalist bishop Richard Williamson, former spiritual advisor to Princess Diana and an outspoken opponent of globalism and liberalism, has passed away. He officiated the memorial service for Daria [Dugina]. He boldly supported the Fourth Political Theory, dedicating one of his final sermons to its defense. Sincere, fearless, and incorrupti…