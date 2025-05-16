Alexander Dugin

Philosophy and politics are inseparable — but in Politica Aeterna, Alexander Dugin transforms this insight into a justification for authoritarian mysticism dressed in philosophical language. The book begins with the claim that to separate politics from philosophy is to misunderstand the political entirely. But what seems like a philosophical axiom becomes a polemical bludgeon. Rather than engaging diverse political traditions — liberal, socialist, democratic — Dugin dismisses them wholesale as rooted in “non-being” or even “Satanic” influence. This isn’t philosophical engagement; it’s metaphysical war paint.

Dugin’s framing of Plato and Aristotle as founding figures in a masculine “philosophy of eternity” reveals more about his theological aspirations than it does about classical thought. He turns Plato into the “Father,” concerned with eternal Ideas, and Aristotle into the “Son,” aligned with earthly phenomena — a theological projection onto what are deeply complex and often contradictory philosophical systems. His interpretation ignores the tensions, ironies, and open questions in their works, especially the ambiguity of Plato’s kallipolis, which may well be more a critical thought experiment than a blueprint for theocracy. Reducing these thinkers to patriarchal archetypes erases their philosophical nuance.

The idea that Western democracy springs from a “philosophy of the mother” — rooted in Democritean atomism, materialism, atheism, and a supposed matriarchal worldview — is an invented binary with no serious philosophical support. Dugin mythologizes the Greek atomists as civilizational villains whose ideas evolved into liberalism, individualism, capitalism, and the so-called philosophy of nothingness. This reading is not only simplistic but gendered in a way that instrumentalizes myth to reinforce reactionary cultural politics. It’s a worldview that aligns patriarchy with truth and matriarchy with decadence — a narrative common to fascist and integralist thought.

When Dugin uses language like “Satanic,” “non-being,” and “void,” he isn’t engaging in serious philosophical critique but deploying theological rhetoric to label modernity as evil. He conflates post-structuralism, transhumanism, climate activism, and gender theory into a single enemy: a secular, nihilistic, godless anti-order. Rather than treat these as complex, distinct intellectual traditions, he turns them into metaphysical threats. There is no specificity here — just sweeping demonization.

The so-called Fourth Political Theory that undergirds this work is not a theory in any conventional sense. It is a mystical vision for the return of hierarchy, spiritual transcendence, and ethnic-national community. It claims to reject liberalism, communism, and fascism, yet borrows authoritarian metaphysics from all of them. Dugin is not interested in pluralism, procedural justice, or democratic legitimacy. He wants a society rooted in submission to divine order, led by philosopher-priests, warriors, and peasants. This is less a political theory than a sacred order — a cosmic caste system.

Dugin’s rhetoric relies on grand myth, cosmic allegory, and moral absolutes. He frames the liberal world as the work of demons, casting his vision as the only heavenly alternative. He manipulates philosophical history to serve an eschatological narrative, where humanity must choose between being a bird (soulful, transcendental) or a stone (soulless, material). He selectively invokes thinkers like Nick Land or Reza Negarestani only to reject them as agents of a “dark enlightenment.” The result is a kind of conspiratorial storytelling where every aspect of modernity is linked to a demonic plot — whether it’s gender theory, climate science, or global governance.

Dugin’s approach is not historical scholarship or philosophical critique. It is a mythopoetic manifesto aiming to replace modern political thought with reactionary esotericism. His selective historiography omits vast swathes of political philosophy — including Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Kant, Hegel, Marx, Arendt — in favor of a deified reading of Plato and Aristotle. He casts these as eternal foundations for a new-old order, one that demands obedience to cosmic truth, not reasoned deliberation.

In the end, Politica Aeterna is not a serious philosophical work but a religious text in disguise. It offers those alienated by postmodernity a seductive metaphysical narrative, but the cost of entry is the abandonment of philosophical plurality, democracy, and individual autonomy. It does not think with philosophy — it replaces philosophy with revelation.

Dugin’s work is deeply compelling to those drawn to transcendence, order, and spiritual certainty in an age of flux. But its solution to modern fragmentation is a retreat into mysticism, authoritarianism, and myth. It offers not understanding, but submission.

