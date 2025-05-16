Book Review: ‘Politica Aeterna’
Alexander Markovics reviews Alexander Dugin’s book Politica Aeterna: Political Platonism & the Dark Enlightenment.
Philosophy Has Consequences
What is the connection between politics and philosophy? With this seemingly innocent question begins the latest book by Russian state philosopher Alexander Dugin, Politica Aeterna: Political Platonism & the Dark Enlightenment. Politics and philosophy are inseparable — anyone who believes politics can be divorced from philosophy will never fully grasp the dimension of the political.
Politica Aeterna — For a Philosophy of Eternity as a Way Out of Modernity
“Democracy” and “human rights” are, in the modern West, taken for granted just as much as “Workers of the world, unite!” was in communist states. Yet, if we do not understand these concepts and their consequences (a materialistic worldview, the erosion of state sovereignty, etc.) philosophically, we are also unable to take control of our people’s destiny. On around 600 pages, Dugin presents a history of philosophy that, unlike in Germany, does not start with the Greek atomists like Democritus or the European Declaration of Human Rights but with Plato and Aristotle. Dugin interprets the philosophical systems of these two Greek thinkers as manifestations of a masculine philosophy of eternity, in which Plato (the philosophy of the Father, the realm of eternal ideas) and Aristotle (the philosophy of the Son, the realm of phenomena) serve as the foundation for a 3,000-year-old European intellectual history.
The Pursuit of the Ideal State as the Foundation of Right-Wing, Traditional Thinking
The Russian philosopher and sociologist emphasizes that both thinkers form the basis of the Indo-European tradition and the starting point for right-wing thought: the pursuit of service to God and truth, a hierarchically structured, patriarchal society composed of philosopher-kings/priests, warriors, and peasants that prioritizes the common good over individual self-interest, and the primacy of the spiritual over the material. Plato and Aristotle’s vision of the kallipolis, the ideal state that exists as an eternal model, starkly contrasts with the idea of democracy, which they polemically dubbed the “city of pigs,” inevitably sliding into tyranny. This ideal state shaped Europe’s political reality from antiquity through the realm of Alexander the Great, the Roman Empire, and up to the Renaissance.
The Philosophy of the Mother as Humanity’s Fall: From Democritus to “Democracy”
Dugin highlights the roots of Western democracy in the thought of the Greek atomists 3,000 years ago, with their materialism, atheism, disdain for hierarchy, and matriarchal worldview, which eventually evolved into a fully developed “philosophy of the mother” with the advent of modernity. The bourgeoisie, individualism, modern science, and capitalism eventually led to today’s liberalism, which aims to “liberate” the individual further and, in Democritus’ view, seeks truth in the void of nothingness. Dugin meticulously demonstrates how the latest philosophical developments in postmodernity — from transhumanism to self-loathing, gender ideology, climate cultism, and the liberal world state as a consequence of the Great Reset — are all outcomes of a liberal end-of-history narrative, driven by a philosophy of non-being, which, in the truest sense of the word, he deems Satanic.
Political Platonism or Dark Enlightenment
Against this “dark enlightenment” with its object-oriented ontology and accelerationism (inspired by Nick Land and Reza Negarestani), Alexander Dugin opposes the political Platonism of his Fourth Political Theory, as encapsulated in Politica Aeterna. Rejecting communism and fascism/National Socialism as equally materialistic and individualistic as liberalism, he advocates a re-rooting in eternity, countering Fukuyama’s liberal eschatology of the end of history along with Popper and Soros’ “open society.” Like a bird that learns to fly when pushed from the nest and must prove that it is not a stone, humanity should use the postmodern descent to recognize that it has wings and is not a stone. Dugin views hierarchy, (national) community, heroism, and tradition as antidotes to a society of the many, of merchants, and of egotism, which suffocates the spirit in wealth. In light of the open Satanism of postmodern philosophy, which not only promotes a secular, God-detached world but even appeals to humanity’s dark, demonic aspects, Dugin advocates reorientation towards heaven and transcendence. In the war of ideas between gods and titans, we should align ourselves with the heavenly host. We must become a radical subject in a world threatening to merge with the radical object (the devil).
Politica Aeterna — A Comprehensive Overview of 3,000 Years of Philosophy
Politica Aeterna provides a detailed and comprehensive overview of 3,000 years of philosophy from a right-wing perspective. Not only does it critique liberalism and trace its development, but it also thoroughly explains the thought of Plato and Aristotle as a spiritual antidote. A must-read for those on the right who seek to understand and save our world.
Philosophy and politics are inseparable — but in Politica Aeterna, Alexander Dugin transforms this insight into a justification for authoritarian mysticism dressed in philosophical language. The book begins with the claim that to separate politics from philosophy is to misunderstand the political entirely. But what seems like a philosophical axiom becomes a polemical bludgeon. Rather than engaging diverse political traditions — liberal, socialist, democratic — Dugin dismisses them wholesale as rooted in “non-being” or even “Satanic” influence. This isn’t philosophical engagement; it’s metaphysical war paint.
Dugin’s framing of Plato and Aristotle as founding figures in a masculine “philosophy of eternity” reveals more about his theological aspirations than it does about classical thought. He turns Plato into the “Father,” concerned with eternal Ideas, and Aristotle into the “Son,” aligned with earthly phenomena — a theological projection onto what are deeply complex and often contradictory philosophical systems. His interpretation ignores the tensions, ironies, and open questions in their works, especially the ambiguity of Plato’s kallipolis, which may well be more a critical thought experiment than a blueprint for theocracy. Reducing these thinkers to patriarchal archetypes erases their philosophical nuance.
The idea that Western democracy springs from a “philosophy of the mother” — rooted in Democritean atomism, materialism, atheism, and a supposed matriarchal worldview — is an invented binary with no serious philosophical support. Dugin mythologizes the Greek atomists as civilizational villains whose ideas evolved into liberalism, individualism, capitalism, and the so-called philosophy of nothingness. This reading is not only simplistic but gendered in a way that instrumentalizes myth to reinforce reactionary cultural politics. It’s a worldview that aligns patriarchy with truth and matriarchy with decadence — a narrative common to fascist and integralist thought.
When Dugin uses language like “Satanic,” “non-being,” and “void,” he isn’t engaging in serious philosophical critique but deploying theological rhetoric to label modernity as evil. He conflates post-structuralism, transhumanism, climate activism, and gender theory into a single enemy: a secular, nihilistic, godless anti-order. Rather than treat these as complex, distinct intellectual traditions, he turns them into metaphysical threats. There is no specificity here — just sweeping demonization.
The so-called Fourth Political Theory that undergirds this work is not a theory in any conventional sense. It is a mystical vision for the return of hierarchy, spiritual transcendence, and ethnic-national community. It claims to reject liberalism, communism, and fascism, yet borrows authoritarian metaphysics from all of them. Dugin is not interested in pluralism, procedural justice, or democratic legitimacy. He wants a society rooted in submission to divine order, led by philosopher-priests, warriors, and peasants. This is less a political theory than a sacred order — a cosmic caste system.
Dugin’s rhetoric relies on grand myth, cosmic allegory, and moral absolutes. He frames the liberal world as the work of demons, casting his vision as the only heavenly alternative. He manipulates philosophical history to serve an eschatological narrative, where humanity must choose between being a bird (soulful, transcendental) or a stone (soulless, material). He selectively invokes thinkers like Nick Land or Reza Negarestani only to reject them as agents of a “dark enlightenment.” The result is a kind of conspiratorial storytelling where every aspect of modernity is linked to a demonic plot — whether it’s gender theory, climate science, or global governance.
Dugin’s approach is not historical scholarship or philosophical critique. It is a mythopoetic manifesto aiming to replace modern political thought with reactionary esotericism. His selective historiography omits vast swathes of political philosophy — including Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Kant, Hegel, Marx, Arendt — in favor of a deified reading of Plato and Aristotle. He casts these as eternal foundations for a new-old order, one that demands obedience to cosmic truth, not reasoned deliberation.
In the end, Politica Aeterna is not a serious philosophical work but a religious text in disguise. It offers those alienated by postmodernity a seductive metaphysical narrative, but the cost of entry is the abandonment of philosophical plurality, democracy, and individual autonomy. It does not think with philosophy — it replaces philosophy with revelation.
Dugin’s work is deeply compelling to those drawn to transcendence, order, and spiritual certainty in an age of flux. But its solution to modern fragmentation is a retreat into mysticism, authoritarianism, and myth. It offers not understanding, but submission.