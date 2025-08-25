Breaking the Romano-German Yoke
Alexander Dugin argues that Russia must cast off Western imitation and restore its Greco-Slavic identity.
In our society, very important processes are taking place. We are gradually freeing ourselves from our addiction to the West. This has been Russia’s condition since the era of Peter the Great: Westernism, imitation, and admiration of the West. Such an attitude paralyzes the inner strength of the people, blocks sovereign development, and undermines identity. We measure ourselves by alien and external standards.
Continue: