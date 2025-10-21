Alexander Dugin traces how Budapest emerges as the flashpoint where Trump’s unpredictability and Putin’s strategy reshape the global game.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Donald Trump, the President of the United States, will be mentioned frequently in our program today. He held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin and met personally with Vladimir Zelensky. I’d like to ask: without comparing them directly, but rather analyzing the dynamics of these relationships — how has the situation evolved after the conversation with Putin and the meeting with the leader of the Kyiv regime? Are there fundamental differences between these interactions, or does Trump remain true only to his own style everywhere?

Alexander Dugin: When assessing Trump’s behavior in the matter of resolving our war with the West — in essence, with Trump himself on Ukrainian soil — we naturally proceed from our own perspective. Whenever Trump takes a step toward Russia, we consider it favorable. When he supports Zelensky and the Russophobic militarist policies of the European Union, we call it hostile. Yet Trump wavers — one step this way, another that way. The moment we declare him favorable, he contradicts us by promising Tomahawks, proclaiming that Ukraine can defeat us on the battlefield, demanding that China and India abandon our oil, and reinforcing the EU’s aggressive designs. As soon as we call him hostile, he summons Zelensky, publicly humiliates him, scolds him, rubs his face in the table, mocks his European protectorate, and announces with a grin that he will gladly meet his “friend Vladimir” in Alaska or Budapest. The European Union panics — Orbán and Fico appear as white ravens because of their sovereign stance. Trump then adds, “How about it, Zelensky — a tunnel between Alaska and Russian Siberia?” Zelensky is left speechless — it’s a public humiliation. We find it amusing and begin to think Trump is ours. Yet fifteen minutes later he says: “Perhaps I was joking. Maybe I’ll give the Tomahawks after all — I’ll think about it. A meeting? — unclear. The tunnel? — don’t know. India should still give up the oil.” And once again he turns hostile.

From our point of view, his essence is elusive — he is both one thing and another. This has become his norm, his way. The range of his fluctuations is broader than that of the Biden administration. Biden pursued a course of escalation — pressure on Russia, maximum support for Ukraine, military, economic, diplomatic, and media — yet within certain bounds, avoiding nuclear confrontation. Their red line was clear: never cross the limit of controlled escalation. Trump seems to have no such line. Delivering Tomahawks to Kyiv would be a harsher anti-Russian threat than anything Biden dared. That is frightening: in the anti-Russian direction Trump is willing to go further than the globalists. Yet he can just as easily tell Zelensky, “Handle the Russians yourself” — something unthinkable under Biden. His amplitude extends both ways: from him one can expect either the favorable or the catastrophically dangerous. A step toward us almost certainly will be followed by a sharp turn toward our opponents. He strives to rise above the fray, yet remains a participant in it.

Putin tries to negotiate with him; when Trump happens to be on our wavelength, he listens to historical arguments. But only partly — it’s hard for him. The historical reasoning why Ukraine belongs to us requires knowledge, dialectic, and understanding of its origins. America’s history is short — three or four milestones. Ours is long; China’s stretches back five thousand years. Trump has no interest in this; he has no time to delve into it. He acts by impulse — sometimes chasing the discredited Nobel Prize, which has become a badge of shame bestowed upon the vilest of men. He thirsts for the glory of a peacemaker yet cannot manage it. Israel endured his “peacekeeping” for fifteen minutes before bombing Gaza again. In his own eyes he remains a hero, and that drives him. Yet in substance he stands on no side. A step toward us — Budapest, the dressing-down of Zelensky, the refusal of Tomahawks — is followed by a kick from the White House. He listens to an Italian singer and then snaps at Zelensky: “Get out!” It’s a horrifying spectacle, yet humiliation is his style.

It resembles Succession, where the magnate shifts positions every second, endlessly humiliating everyone — relatives, the world, the near and far. For Trump, the entire world is his “succession.” A gesture toward us gives no grounds for illusion — expect a sudden turn. We, however, have a strategic goal: Ukraine will be ours, or it will cease to exist. Neutrality is impossible; after what it has done, hope is gone. For our interests we must establish control over it. That is our task, and we are moving toward it — if not immediately, then step by step. Trump is indifferent to that; he is driven by shallow, momentary, yet often dangerous motives. He is no ally and will not gift us Ukraine. We must liberate it ourselves, win it back, and institute governance consistent with our interests.

Whether we avoid a Third World War — nuclear or otherwise — is unknown. But Putin acts brilliantly, consistently, aiming to win in Ukraine without a suicidal nuclear apocalypse. That is our stance.

In America the picture looks different. There are three strategic forces. The first is the MAGA movement on whose shoulders Trump rose to power. Their position is close to ours: no interventions, no aid to Ukraine — it is none of their business. When Trump ends support for Zelensky, he speaks for MAGA: let them sort it out themselves. This is his core electorate, his strategy. When he deviates, they fume; when he returns, they cheer: “My president — that’s why I voted for him.” If he says, “I’ll give Tomahawks to Kyiv,” they respond: “Not my president — that’s not why I voted.” This is a powerful force. They want a Great America, not a guarantor of global democracy in the Wilson tradition. They oppose liberalism, LGBT, Soros’s Antifa, corruption, Epstein. The Democrats, the second force, support Zelensky yet remain in opposition and have no influence on Trump’s policy. The third force — neoconservatives and RINOs, the old-guard Republicans seeking global hegemony — like Kellogg and others around Trump, push him toward escalation. Between MAGA and the neocons Trump oscillates, just as in our case. His stance on Ukraine is the litmus test. MAGA opposes supporting Zelensky, yet Trump strives to appear independent — like Logan Roy in Succession.

Host: By the way, I recall reading that some of the plotlines and characters in Succession were inspired by Trump and his family, though the series was made before his presidency. Returning to his personality — from your words it’s clear that Trump has a certain strategy, that his actions and statements rest on something. Yet many in Europe, America, and Russia notice that Trump can suddenly blurt out something or act on a whim simply because he is Trump. Before last year’s election, Putin, answering half-jokingly when asked who would be preferable for Russia, named Biden — saying he was more predictable. Is Trump’s unpredictability truly the result of a lack of deep knowledge or of frivolity? His team, shall we say, is rather expressive. When asked why Budapest was chosen for a Trump–Putin meeting, they replied: “Your mom.”

Alexander Dugin: Putin supported Biden in order not to harm Trump — had he named Trump, they would have removed him from the race, accusing him of a “Russian plot.” It was a favor. Biden is predictable; his red lines are clear. He and the Democrats pursue linear escalation — a hot war with the West that will eventually erupt.

Trump’s unpredictability runs in two directions: he can go further both in escalation and in reconciliation. His impulsiveness, his frivolity — at times resembling dementia — is obvious. Biden’s is quiet; Trump’s is stormy. Yet there is logic in it. When neoconservatives like Kellogg or the Russia-designated terrorist Lindsey Graham pressure him, he leans on MAGA. When MAGA demands too much, he turns to the neocons. This movement between poles is not mere spontaneity but an algorithm.

The answer “your mom” to the Budapest question is more than rudeness; it’s a response to the Russophobic undertone of the inquiry — the insinuation “are you Putin’s spy?” Caroline Leavitt and the Trump team essentially say: “Get lost, pigs.” And rightly so — that is how one should speak to a deceitful opposition that has unleashed a war. Liberal journalists besieging the government seize upon such phrases.

Trump’s spontaneity has its own logic, like Prigozhin’s in the physics of chaos: chaos is a complex order. Putin at Valdai spoke of Edgar Morin’s “philosophy of complexity.” In the quantum world, Trump navigates well — though it isn’t Newton’s classical mechanics but a nonlinear system. His boundary conditions are wider than Biden’s. He is ready for escalation so long as it avoids nuclear war. Biden, out of Russophobia, might drive the situation further, while Trump perhaps only pretends to be ready for apocalypse. He is a pleasure-loving bon vivant, neither suicide nor fanatic, willing to sacrifice liberal principles for advantage.

