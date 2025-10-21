Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

One question, Alexander. You’ve described Budapest as the new bridge in the global power map, but you didn’t touch on the practical issue of flight paths. Putin’s travel routes now reveal as much as his diplomacy, which airspaces allow passage, which silently deny it. Given the ICC warrant and shifting loyalties inside Europe, the path to Budapest is as political as the summit itself.

How do you interpret that layer of logistics? Does Russia see the route itself as a message, a declaration of who still grants access and who no longer matters?

Interesting analysis, Alexander. Your description of Budapest as a crossroads is accurate. We recently completed an extensive report on Hungary that tracks this exact shift, how Orbán has managed to remain inside NATO and the EU while drawing real leverage from Moscow and Beijing. Hungary’s position is not ideological, it is transactional sovereignty. Budapest has learned to use Western institutions as a shield while building Eastern partnerships as insurance.

The Trump–Putin–Orbán triangle fits that same structure. Trump tests the limits of U.S. power through unpredictability, Putin exploits that uncertainty, and Orbán converts it into room to manoeuvre. Hungary becomes the bridge because it understands both systems and depends on neither.

The Hungary report maps this dynamic in full detail, it may add another layer to your perspective on what Budapest represents in this new phase of multipolar politics. The link if you’d like to read it.

