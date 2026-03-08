When the aggressor demands ceasefire it is the eloquent sign that you begin to win. No deal with the devil.

Either the world will be multipolar or there won’t be none.

Both versions of unipolaraty - progressist woke liberal-globalist or direct neocon-zionist-hegemonic should be radically rejected. The unipolarity is Epstein plan. That is why the Epstein class unites ruling right and ruling left. The unipolarity is pedophile/cannibal project.

There is pedophile left (wokeist) and pedophile right (neocon). We should watch it with both eyes.

Traditionalism, conservatism, authentic Christianity, moral, family, dignity, order, sacredness are totally opposed to both.

It is highly likely that radical Zionists are not real authentic traditional Jews. Rather erev rav, the qlippa of Jacob. They follow pseudo-messianic tradition of heretic Qabbalh (like Nathan of Gaza promoted) and the very suspicious teaching of the salvation through the sin.

Burn Baal worldwide! The Prophet Elijah did that together with 950 its priests. When the people see this, they declare, “The LORD—he is God” Elijah then orders them to seize the prophets of Baal, which they do, and Elijah brings them down to the River Kishon and slays them.

Epstein class (”Christian” Zionists included) are the priesthood of Baal and Asherah.

“Fire falls from the sky, consuming the sacrifice, the stones of the altar itself, the earth and the water in the trench as well.” It seems to be Iranian missiles... But who knows...

Henri Corbin suggested once the creation (or discovering if such thing already exists) the monotheistic structure to fight against the perversions in Christianity, Islam and Judaism. A sort of Eliah Spiritual Order.

The Christianity, the Islam and the Judaism are different. They can’t be mixed or confused without deep perversion caused to all of them. But the serious dialogue is always possible. Like in Middle Ages.

