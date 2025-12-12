The idea of the C5 or “Core Five” as an alternative to the G7 is a project that flows directly from the political and geopolitical approach of the MAGA movement in world politics. It is political realism; it is a rejection of globalization; it is the construction of a new international architecture based on the real existing centers of sovereignty in the contemporary world.

When, a little less than a year ago, I published my book The Trump Revolution (which has already been translated into many languages), I gave it the subtitle “A New Order of Great Powers.” But what is the “Order of Great Powers”? It is precisely the building of an international system in which genuine sovereignty will belong only to those state-civilizations that possess their own ideology, their own economy, and their own geopolitics—truly sovereign entities that have already proven their viability.

This is, if you will, the MAGA version of a multipolar world. That is exactly what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was talking about at one time. It was part of the plans of MAGA ideologues such as Steve Bannon. It was supported and substantiated—quite critically towards Trump himself—by John Mearsheimer, an outstanding representative of American political realism. This is a cold, hard approach to the concept of sovereignty. Sovereignty should belong only to the great powers: “A New Order of Great Powers.” In other words, it is the American, Trumpist version of a multipolar world, which differs quite significantly from the BRICS model.

