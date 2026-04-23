I have always approached Carl Schmitt with enormous interest and attention. I translated his works. Certain things—for example, his treatment of Hobbes’s Leviathan, his interpretation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, or his critique of Political Romanticism—provoked some resistance in me. Yet overall, I considered, and still consider, the majority of his ideas and concepts to be highly relevant.

His definition of the Political as the distinction between friend and enemy is an indisputably classic doctrine. The main point here is the realist and Machiavellian division between two ontologies: the moral and the political. Friend/enemy is by no means the same as good/bad. The sphere of morality is absolute: evil cannot become good, and vice versa. The sphere of the Political is relative. In politics, yesterday’s enemy may become today’s friend; everything depends on interests.





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