Carl Schmitt and the Katechon
Alexander Dugin on the crisis of the friend–enemy distinction in a multipolar world.
I have always approached Carl Schmitt with enormous interest and attention. I translated his works. Certain things—for example, his treatment of Hobbes’s Leviathan, his interpretation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, or his critique of Political Romanticism—provoked some resistance in me. Yet overall, I considered, and still consider, the majority of his ideas and concepts to be highly relevant.
His definition of the Political as the distinction between friend and enemy is an indisputably classic doctrine. The main point here is the realist and Machiavellian division between two ontologies: the moral and the political. Friend/enemy is by no means the same as good/bad. The sphere of morality is absolute: evil cannot become good, and vice versa. The sphere of the Political is relative. In politics, yesterday’s enemy may become today’s friend; everything depends on interests.
Read the full commentary here:
If the enemy is no longer just a political opponent but becomes evil ( or even “Antichrist”) then: politics disappears, and only TOTAL WAR remains possible. This means destruction of the Enemy.
This has been the logic of US/ Western warfare. When war is fought in the name of “humanity,” “freedom,” or “civilization,” the enemy can no longer be recognized as legitimate. He becomes inhuman = an outlaw to be DESTROYED rather than negotiated with.
Under these conditions, war is no longer limited …
==> We have seen this pattern in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan: wars against an often invisible, deterritorialized enemy ( = the partisan , Schmitt wrote a book about it)
==> framed as a morally necessary war yet, incapable of ending in peace.
Not because peace is impossible, but because recognizing the enemy would imply moral compromise.
Schmitt’s insight remains important: the political begins with the recognition of the enemy, not his demonization. Once that line is crossed, war ceases to be the continuation of politics and becomes its destruction. A JIHAD or HOLY WAR, the CRUSADE.
Today’s crusaders wear Tatoo’s ….