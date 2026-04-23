Alexander Dugin

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Rene Knecht
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If the enemy is no longer just a political opponent but becomes evil ( or even “Antichrist”) then: politics disappears, and only TOTAL WAR remains possible. This means destruction of the Enemy.

This has been the logic of US/ Western warfare. When war is fought in the name of “humanity,” “freedom,” or “civilization,” the enemy can no longer be recognized as legitimate. He becomes inhuman = an outlaw to be DESTROYED rather than negotiated with.

Under these conditions, war is no longer limited …

==> We have seen this pattern in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan: wars against an often invisible, deterritorialized enemy ( = the partisan , Schmitt wrote a book about it)

==> framed as a morally necessary war yet, incapable of ending in peace.

Not because peace is impossible, but because recognizing the enemy would imply moral compromise.

Schmitt’s insight remains important: the political begins with the recognition of the enemy, not his demonization. Once that line is crossed, war ceases to be the continuation of politics and becomes its destruction. A JIHAD or HOLY WAR, the CRUSADE.

Today’s crusaders wear Tatoo’s ….

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