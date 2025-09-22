Bishop Tikhon1 himself was the target of an attempted assassination. Now it is clear that the matter is not just about Ukrainians. They are simply part of a system of global terror. The targets of this network include Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump, Bishop Tikhon and Daria Dugina (the muse of Russian conservative youth), Vladlen Tatarsky2 and Zakhar Prilepin.3 This system kills those who stand on the front line of the fight for tradition, patriotism, the family, and above all for Christ.

Western Modernity began with the claim that God does not exist and that religion is a fairy tale, myth, or even the opium of the people. Naturally, the devil was likewise declared nonexistent. Several centuries passed that way.

Then it turned out that the devil does indeed exist. And there are his followers (banned in Russia but flourishing in the West). Vast networks and political regimes. It turns out that there is an entire civilization of the devil. And it is attacking the best among us. At the hands of a frenzied Ukraine, but not only at those hands. At the hands of perverts, transgender people, migrants, furries, agents of the Deep State, marines, drug dealers, journalists, liberal professors, officials, and the millions of bloggers and fringe figures, organized into countless NGOs. The devil wages war on Christ and on those who remain faithful to Him, no matter what.

But if the devil exists and fights Christ, then there must also be the One against Whom the devil fights.

That is very good and blessed news. It means that the sacrifices in this war are not in vain. If the enemy of God fights against us, then we are on His side, on God’s side. And He exists. More than that, He has always been here. When we denied Him, He grieved for His faithless children who had strayed from the path, and He rejoiced immensely when they returned home to the Church.

So God is with us; He always has been and always will be.

