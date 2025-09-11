Alexander Dugin presents Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a turning point, with MAGA uniting in rage, liberals celebrating, Ukraine rejoicing, and America sliding towards civil war.
After confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death (no one survives such a thing), America exploded. What is surprising is that it happened on both sides. Trump and the MAGA movement feel genuine pain and wild fury. Musk called the Democratic Party terrorists. Everyone in MAGA forgot their contradictions and instantly united.
On the other side, liberals cannot restrain their joy and elation. Idiot Dowds was apparently fired from MSNBC, yet when a proposal was made in Congress to honor Kirk’s memory with a prayer, the Democrats howled loudly: “NOOOO!” Liberal networks cannot hold back their delight. Their elder comrades urge them not to be too open in confessing their feelings. This could end badly. Yet they are not listening. They are triumphant. After all, a conservative, a traditionalist, and a Christian was killed. We remember how such people are labeled by their opponents. That label makes their murder seem justified.
Charlie Kirk expressed concern the Israelis would kill him if he turned on them. I have a screenshot of a post, since deleted, referring to the same. As disgusting as the leftists are, and capable of political assassination, I don't believe a disgruntled leftist murdered Charlie Kirk, but rather, an expert Mossad sniper.
Israel is merely being an opportunist, as always, and it was the perfect time to take out a man who was turning against the Israeli manufactured narratives, and becoming the most powerful of Israel critics. I would be concerned if I was Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Calson, Clayton and Natalie Morris, Kim Iverson, Jimmy Dore, etc. They could all be assassinated, and it would be blamed on violent and deranged leftists, instead of their criticism of Israel.
Cui bono? Israel benefitted. A former Zionist and powerful emerging critic of Israel has been silenced, and surviving critics are likely to be more reticent.
I don't expect the assassin to be apprehended, and he is likely to be on his way back to Israel. It shouldn't take long to be proven a fool, or not.
