Alexander Dugin presents Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a turning point, with MAGA uniting in rage, liberals celebrating, Ukraine rejoicing, and America sliding towards civil war.

After confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death (no one survives such a thing), America exploded. What is surprising is that it happened on both sides. Trump and the MAGA movement feel genuine pain and wild fury. Musk called the Democratic Party terrorists. Everyone in MAGA forgot their contradictions and instantly united.

On the other side, liberals cannot restrain their joy and elation. Idiot Dowds was apparently fired from MSNBC, yet when a proposal was made in Congress to honor Kirk’s memory with a prayer, the Democrats howled loudly: “NOOOO!” Liberal networks cannot hold back their delight. Their elder comrades urge them not to be too open in confessing their feelings. This could end badly. Yet they are not listening. They are triumphant. After all, a conservative, a traditionalist, and a Christian was killed. We remember how such people are labeled by their opponents. That label makes their murder seem justified.

