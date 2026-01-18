Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Wright's avatar
Colin Wright
1dEdited

This is interesting -- and unlike some of Dugin's attempts to impose an intellectual framework upon history -- quite likely valid.

But does it really concern anyone who escaped the Soviet...experience? It reads like a discussion of Japan's difficulties making the transition from the Tokugawa Shogunate to post-Hiroshima reality.

Reply
Share
Vince Wagner's avatar
Vince Wagner
2d

Hey Alex, why didn’t you serve in Afghanistan in the 1980s?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture