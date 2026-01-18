The Hermeneutics of Irony and the Erosion of Cultural Codes

The phenomenology of humor is such that any attempt to explicate a joke—to explain exactly where one is supposed to laugh or which ironic tropes have been employed—instantly kills the very essence of the comic, reducing the living fabric of conversation to unbearable tedium. One is forced to literally mark the space of speech: “Here, ladies and gentlemen, is irony,” “here, dear sirs, comes the spoon-feeding.”

However, when I am called upon to defend my own metaphors or am asked to decode what has been said, I find this profoundly inappropriate. For if we lose our remaining cultural codes to such an extent that every figurative or metaphorical judgment requires a footnote, we will find ourselves in the space of a mentally disabled culture. Cultivating such a disability of the spirit seems superfluous to me; on the contrary, the imperative of a thinking person is to grasp it for himself.

The Evolution and Involution of the Soviet Heroic Myth

Let us turn to the diachrony of our ideals. Recent studies by the Academy of Education—specifically, results presented by its president, Vasilyeva—demonstrate a striking dynamic of archetypal transformations throughout Soviet history.

The 1920s: The Age of Titanism

The hero, the model to be emulated, appears as Gorky’s Stormy Petrel, 1 the revolutionary figures of Mother, the futurist personas of Mayakovsky. These were overthrowers, casting decrepit humanity off the “ship of modernity,” builders of a radically different ontological horizon.

The 1930s–1950s: Stalinist Monumentalism

The paradigm shifts towards the construction of the Empire. The archetype becomes Pavel Korchagin, the hero of the novel How the Steel Was Tempered. The ideal of this era is less overthrow than sacrificial construction of the Great State, total self-giving to one’s people and society.

The 1970s–1980s: Fundamental Collapse and Entropy of Ideals

It is precisely during this late period of stagnation, against the backdrop of the decomposition of meaning, that the sinister figure of the “Blue Railcar,” the “Blue Helicopter,” and their passengers emerges.2

