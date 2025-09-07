Alexander Dugin argues that China produces only simulacra, exposing the West’s empty claims to authenticity and revealing that true discernment belongs to the aristocratic spirit alone.

If one looks closely at China, it becomes obvious that it produces only simulacra. One can try Chinese whiskey or drive a Chinese car. It seems like the thing, and yet not the thing at all. Here we find ourselves at a loss. After Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese learned to copy absolutely anything with perfect accuracy. But they do not create anything new. Do you know why? Because in Chinese tradition — in Confucianism, in Daoism, and even in Buddhism, which is Indo-European in origin but tamed by China — the new belongs to the cursed domain. And it is rightly placed there.

Copying is safe. Creating is dangerous. That is why, as art critic Dmitry Khvorostov aptly observed, Chinese art — even avant-garde art — produces only ornament. Where the European experiences a psychic (or aesthetic) rupture, the Chinese produces ornament. Nothing more.

The Chinese are a profoundly mentally healthy people. Therefore, they produce only simulacra.

But how can one distinguish the authentic from the inauthentic? Here the question extends far beyond China.

