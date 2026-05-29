Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: On May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces committed a horrific terrorist attack: 21 people were killed at the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of Luhansk State University. In any such situation, the first question is: why? Because even behind such monstrous crimes, there is usually some kind of goal. Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], from your point of view, why was this done?

Alexander Dugin: We are now dealing with a war in which symbols play an enormous role. In every war, symbolic goals, actions, and gestures have great significance, but in our time, they perhaps have the main significance. It doesn’t matter what actually happened, who hit what, or what was achieved — what matters is the symbolic meaning invested in it. It is precisely in this “war of symbols,” in my view, that we must understand this monstrous terrorist attack, this crime against humanity, against life, against young people, carried out by Ukrainian Nazis.

Of course, there was no military sense to it whatsoever. Nevertheless, they struck with precision, repeatedly, in several waves. First and foremost, we express our condolences to the families of the victims, to the Luhansk People’s Republic, to Novorossiya, to Donbass, and to our entire people — because these are our children. Our daughters and our sons have died, who had not yet managed to accomplish anything meaningful in life, who were only preparing for it. So much had already been invested in these fourteen- and fifteen-year-old human beings, so much life they had already lived — and to perish before they could unfold is perhaps the most terrible thing of all.

The ancients believed there is no greater punishment for a person than to bury their own children. In language, there is not even a word for this: a “widow” is one who has lost a husband, a “widower” a wife, an “orphan” their parents. But for one who has lost children, human language has no word, because it is unnatural and unbearably painful. And they went into this consciously.

I am trying to reconstruct the logic of this diabolical consciousness, of our ontological enemy, of this satanic force with which we are at war. Apparently, they saw how the Israelis and Americans acted when striking, for example, at girls’ schools, and concluded that the demonstration of absolute contempt for any human norms is a sign of strength.

It is no coincidence that they glorify Nazis — Bandera, Shukhevych, and all the criminals and villains banned in the Russian Federation. In essence, a neo-Nazi regime has been established in Ukraine, and one of the features of Nazism was the conscious rejection of humanism in all its forms: there is nothing sacred; if it is an enemy, it must be destroyed, even down to the children.

There is something Old Testament in this. It is no coincidence that today Israel is also distinguished by boundless, completely inhuman, diabolical cruelty. In the Old Testament, unfortunately, we encounter stories where enemies were exterminated completely, including women, children, and the elderly. This is becoming the norm of modern wars — the conscious crossing of the boundary of humanity for the sake of a new symbolism: the one who is right is the one who is strong, who can do something incredible, and nothing will happen to him for it.

In American slang, based on Jewish jargon, there is the term “chutzpah.” What does it mean? It is when a criminal, caught at the scene of a murder or rape, starts shrieking wildly that the person who first entered the room committed the atrocity. He speaks with such audacity, insolence, and inner conviction that he himself is the innocent victim and the real witness is the executioner that it even paralyzes people. It is infinite, sadistic aggressiveness combined with the desire to evoke pity for oneself and shift the blame onto the innocent. And to rejoice when that innocent person is executed.

This is the “chutzpah” that Israel demonstrates today: the more Palestinian children they kill, the louder they shriek about the rise of anti-Semitism around the world and that they are victims of injustice. The more crimes — the louder the shrieking. And the Ukrainian Nazis act exactly the same way. This is genuine chutzpah.

That is, to commit a monstrous crime in front of the whole world, to blame the victims themselves for it, and then, as if nothing happened, to ask for support so they can continue in the same spirit. This is what distinguishes both the European Union, the United States, and Trump, who kidnaps leaders, destroys the leadership of sovereign states, and then, as if nothing happened, says: “I got along with them perfectly, a wonderful deal has been reached.”

We have entered the era of “chutzpah.” This is a completely unnatural, inhuman model of behavior that the Ukrainians demonstrate, along with the Israelis and Americans. This has already become the style of the collective West: commit a monstrous crime in front of everyone, destroy the innocent with particular cynicism, and then demand attention. They don’t even repent or explain themselves — they shift everything onto others, making the victims themselves guilty. It cannot be explained any other way.

Of course, one could use the Greek term hybris, but it is too academic. The Greeks considered hybris the sin of the titans, when even divine heroes did something impermissible — for example, desecrated the corpses of defeated enemies, exterminated their families, or raped wives in front of their children. Greek culture categorically rejected this. So one can give it the scientific name “hybris,” or use the modern political science jargon — “chutzpah.”

But there is also a second symbolic moment, at a lower level. Kiev wants to show the residents of the liberated territories that Russia, which came to protect them — and we are absolutely right to say that we came to protect them, and that is exactly what happened — supposedly cannot do so.

The children were moved further away from the front line. The Luhansk Republic has been liberated, its entire territory has been cleared of these terrorist Kiev groups, and yet from the other side they say: “No, don’t rejoice. They came to protect you, but they cannot protect you.” They acknowledge that the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic has been liberated, but they send the signal: “You are all under threat, be afraid, tremble. You believed Moscow — here’s what you get; you can’t trust them, you remain vulnerable anyway.”

If it were not for such a monstrous crime, in which children, girls, were killed so cynically and deliberately, it would perhaps have been difficult for them to convey this symbolic idea, this message. I think this was a conscious action. We are now, of course, classifying this as a war crime and an act of terror. And that is absolutely correct. We are drawing the attention of the international community. But who do we want to convince? Those who are at war with us? Those who started all this, who armed and continue to arm the Nazi Kiev regime to the teeth, who suggest to them such symbolic moves that exemplify behavior from the point of view of “chutzpah” or “hybris”? Who exactly are we talking to?

And here, of course, the question is very serious. The symbolic goals they set for themselves, unfortunately, have been achieved. This is not a failure, not a glitch, not “they slipped up.” This is part of the strategy of the symbolic war they are waging against us, and we should expect a continuation of the escalation of precisely these symbolic actions. In essence, pay attention to their pinpoint terrorist attacks at the beginning of the war, where my daughter was killed — the strike was directed against me — then Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and the target was Zakhar Prilepin. These pinpoint strikes had purely symbolic meaning — not against military specialists, not against military targets. They struck at people who embodied the idea.

The destruction of our children in front of everyone is also part of this symbolic strategy. That is the horror of the situation. We project our own moral and ethical attitudes onto our enemies, but they lack these attitudes. This society has transformed; over these years it has become truly Nazi, Russophobic, and racist on the one hand, and liberal and Western on the other. These do not exclude each other but, on the contrary, complement one another. They have turned into a mixture of this incredible Western lying civilization into which they are integrated. Moreover, this is a kind of testing ground for the monstrous actions that the West is pursuing not only in Ukraine. And here the question arises: how should we respond to this?

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