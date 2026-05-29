Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Tasha Tasso's avatar
Tasha Tasso
1m

Thank you for reporting upon what does not get into the mainstream news in the United States. People need to hear this. 🙏

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

We live in an upside down world. What passes as morality is not moral or just. I agree that now is the time for Russia to stop prolonging the war in Ukraine. Take decisive action now to save lives in the long run. Do not worry about the comments from Europe who have no moral standing.

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