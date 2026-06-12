We are not simply at war with the West. We are at war with the modern (and postmodern) West—with the West that as far back as the 11th century diverged from our common Christian path and has been advancing ever further, striving to reach the end of the night, deeper and deeper into the outer twilight.

The metaphysical conditions for a truce are as follows:

Either the West, while remaining modern (and postmodern)—exactly as it wants to be and as it currently is—leaves us in peace (but this is ruled out, impossible, and not seriously considered by anyone there—Satan does not stop);

Or the West sharply changes the direction of its movement and, following the path of the Eternal Return, decisively turns BACK towards its own (Christian, Greco-Roman) roots. These roots are common to us both (it is only that the West has wandered very, very far from them, while we have not). This is highly improbable, but not theoretically impossible (after all, Nietzsche, Husserl, Spengler, Heidegger, Guénon, and Evola represent the West as well—only the right, sane West, not possessed by progress, liberalism, and perversions).

An important point about the civilizational approach. We have now broken through the barrier: the civilizational approach is finally being taken seriously and without the previous sneering and mockery. But there is a subtle nuance here. Everyone has been pressured into accepting it—but only as an approach. That is, it is now permissible to say that civilizations exist in the plural, that they are different, unique, and that each does whatever it wants in the course of its own production (of both things and meanings). It is now an officially permitted approach.

But let’s think about this: what would any other approach look like?

And here we discover the most interesting thing: a non-civilizational approach is the belief in the universality and mandatory nature of the Western path of development—in other words, an oath of allegiance to a West-centric view of the world. In the West today, liberalism (bourgeois capitalism in its postmodern form—hence the LGBT ideology, mass immigration, and so on, all banned in Russia) reigns supreme, with confident, even totalitarian dominance. Therefore, a non-civilizational approach today means agreement with Western hegemony and, under current conditions, with liberalism. Since we are at war with the West in the Special Military Operation, a non-civilizational approach is simply a fifth column of the enemy in the cognitive war for the public consciousness of Russians.

Of course, classical Marxism remains as another non-civilizational option (its theory of the universal succession of socio-economic formations—exactly like in the West). But it mostly just gets in the way and plays into the hands of the liberals. Marx himself was, after all, aligned with the bourgeoisie at the stages when it was overthrowing Christianity, estates, and traditional values. He believed that afterward the proletariat (“we”) would overthrow the bourgeoisie (“them”). We know how that turned out. For a while it even seemed to be working (thanks to the greatness of the Russian people and Stalin’s essentially imperial, centralized power). But then came primitive capital accumulation again—the 1990s, wild capitalism, raspberry jackets,1 thieves, contract killers, and CIA agents in the Russian government.

Thus, the relativization of the civilizational approach is:

Either an attempt to justify totalitarian globalist liberalism (this is the most common case)—in other words, a large-scale operation by Western intelligence services in the cognitive war. Over the past 30 years, our humanities scholars have gone through every stage of systematic recruitment: grants, conferences, offers they couldn’t refuse, publication in Western citation indexes, education reforms, and so on;

Or inertial Marxism—the phantom pain of a half-erased, chimeric ideology.

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