Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Han's avatar
Han
2h

Dear Dr Dugin. I think that I somewhat understand your position. But, people who declare their view of the world as the only one else darkness just adopted the US approach: my way or the highway. I think that it's a mistake that will lead to more of the same misery as we already have. Maybe I am wrong but I can't imagine any healthy relationship, even with people who are conquered (such as is needed for the effectuation of the claim) will last long. See how Iran us resisting the same US/Israel doctrine "my way or the highway."

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Chokeberry's avatar
Chokeberry
2h

One struggles to penetrate the heavy irony that the West should return to its Christian roots juxtaposed with the positive examples of "Nietzsche, Husserl, Spengler, Heidegger, Guénon, and Evola."

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