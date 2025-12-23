On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin describes the ongoing negotiations over Ukraine as a temporary and uneasy compromise fraught with collapse, behind which looms a new era of great powers shaping world order through both spirit and force.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Over this past week, the news was dominated by both the negotiations with Europe and America, and the meeting in Berlin. What can you say about these negotiations? We have heard rumors that Merz has left the negotiations. The United States does not seem to believe that Europe is ready for peace at this time. What can we expect from these negotiations in the future?

Alexander Dugin: These negotiations that are currently underway are a very complex system. In this system, there can be constant shifts in the balance of power, different forces, and different centers of influence. And it is precisely how individual players behave within this system that will ultimately determine the final outcome — whether there will be a ceasefire or not.

Let me remind you what we are dealing with in these negotiations. Russia has put forward the conditions under which it is prepared to stop military operations in Ukraine. These conditions are, if you will, the absolute minimum for us, because even if they are all accepted, all without exception, it is by no means certain that this can truly be considered a victory. It certainly should not be considered a victory. In other words, it is a kind of compromise, a kind of postponement of the decisive and probably inevitable aspects of the military conflict. But, for a number of serious reasons, we are ready to stop the conflict on these terms. And I am absolutely convinced that this will only be a temporary solution, despite the fact that we assume that the causes will be eliminated. But neither America nor Europe, of course, will go along with really eliminating the causes of the conflict. That would mean returning Ukraine to us in a more or less controlled status. No one will go along with that. Accordingly, this remains a euphemism.

But, nevertheless, our conditions are such that, if they are met, we will be able — with great difficulty and with very serious and painful consequences for us — to consolidate this unfinished war. Of course, this is not a defeat, but it is not a victory either. I don’t think this is really what we sacrificed so much for. Nevertheless, we have put forward certain conditions which, despite being our own conditions, we are not very happy or satisfied with. And what is to be done next, if they are met after all, is a rather big and troublesome question.

Trump, finally focusing on this conflict and this problem, paid some attention, strained himself, and understood what we meant. What is especially important is that he understood that even our own conditions are not very advantageous for us. And he decided to say coldly and calculatingly: okay, let’s go along with the Russians’ terms now, save Ukraine, and then we’ll see. In essence, Trump’s plan is precisely that: to save Ukraine by accepting our demands — all our demands, because our demands are quite moderate and quite acceptable to Trump precisely from the point of view of saving Ukraine.

And now we see two poles: Russia, which has formulated its principles and demands, and Trump, who has realized that these demands by and large do not mean victory for Russia, but save Ukraine and leave room for the next step — that is why he supports them. He supports our demands because they are beneficial in the long term to the West, rather than to us. This is a very important point.

