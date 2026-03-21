If the new capitalism, according to Kees van der Pijl, consists of intelligence + mass media + IT, then counter-capitalism and counter-hegemony must be something symmetrical: the integration of a new level of intelligence with the media and the IT sector. The key term here is “integration.” When these three components are isolated, they are limited by that very isolation. New capitalism requires not their mere addition, but their multiplication. This is why today’s CIA/FBI, modern American mass media, and contemporary Silicon Valley startups (Palantir, Musk, Karp’s “Technological Republic”) are tightly integrated with one another. Epstein’s networks were, in fact, one of the modules of such integration.

This is not limited to the United States. This also includes Mossad and the Five Eyes. It is the unification of the intelligence services of the entire Western civilization.

The same applies to mass media. They are tightly integrated across the West and often share the same owners.

The IT sector as well. Although certain boundaries between Europe, America, and Israel undoubtedly exist, at some level they all exchange technological algorithms.

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