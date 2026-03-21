Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Paula's avatar
Paula
8m

Find the leaders in your community who excel in these 3 skills and create your own small triangle that will be seeking to connect with others. All must seek to end assumed hegemony that is putting the entire world at risk. The way into mass media is to support a candidate that reflects these views to the wider public. The current mayor of New York was amply covered by Alt media. Many lessons to learn from his campaign.

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
2h

Gordian knot

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