Countering the Epstein System
Alexander Dugin discusses the necessity of multipolar integration to counter the technocratic Western tyranny.
If the new capitalism, according to Kees van der Pijl, consists of intelligence + mass media + IT, then counter-capitalism and counter-hegemony must be something symmetrical: the integration of a new level of intelligence with the media and the IT sector. The key term here is “integration.” When these three components are isolated, they are limited by that very isolation. New capitalism requires not their mere addition, but their multiplication. This is why today’s CIA/FBI, modern American mass media, and contemporary Silicon Valley startups (Palantir, Musk, Karp’s “Technological Republic”) are tightly integrated with one another. Epstein’s networks were, in fact, one of the modules of such integration.
This is not limited to the United States. This also includes Mossad and the Five Eyes. It is the unification of the intelligence services of the entire Western civilization.
The same applies to mass media. They are tightly integrated across the West and often share the same owners.
The IT sector as well. Although certain boundaries between Europe, America, and Israel undoubtedly exist, at some level they all exchange technological algorithms.
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Find the leaders in your community who excel in these 3 skills and create your own small triangle that will be seeking to connect with others. All must seek to end assumed hegemony that is putting the entire world at risk. The way into mass media is to support a candidate that reflects these views to the wider public. The current mayor of New York was amply covered by Alt media. Many lessons to learn from his campaign.
Gordian knot