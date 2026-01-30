Cuba on the Brink: Can the Government Survive Trump’s Escalating Pressure? - Leonid Savin

Cuba stands at the center of Donald Trump’s renewed foreign policy push as Geopolitics in Latin America enters a dangerous phase shaped by sanctions, regime change strategies, and great-power rivalry.



In this in-depth Think BRICS discussion, Leonid Savin of the Tsargrad Institute analyzes the escalating Crisis in Cuba under Donald Trump and the return of hardline Trump Foreign Policy toward Latin America. The conversation explores how U.S. sanctions, economic warfare, and ideological pressure are being used to weaken the Cuban government and challenge the Fidelistas, echoing historic applications of the Monroe Doctrine.



Savin explains why Cuba remains strategically vital, from its geopolitical location to its natural resources, and how Washington’s approach resembles past regime change operations in Venezuela under Maduro. The video examines the broader Geopolitics of the region, including the roles of Russia, China, and Venezuela in counterbalancing U.S. pressure, as well as the limits of diplomatic support versus real economic and military backing.



Viewers gain insight into how Think BRICS interprets shifting power dynamics in Latin America, the future of multipolarity, and why Cuba’s sovereignty has implications far beyond the island itself. With historical context, strategic analysis, and on-the-ground perspectives, Leonid Savin outlines why Cuba remains a key battleground in the global struggle between unipolar dominance and emerging multipolar alternatives.



This video does not provide a daily news update from Havana, nor does it focus on internal Cuban party politics, election procedures, or short-term economic forecasts. It does not offer travel advice, tourism perspectives, or lifestyle reporting about Cuba. The discussion avoids speculative military timelines, classified intelligence, or unverified claims about imminent invasions. It also does not serve as an endorsement of any single government but instead presents a geopolitical analysis grounded in international relations, Trump Foreign Policy trends, and the evolving balance between the U.S., Russia, China, and Latin America.





0:00 - Trump, Cuba, and Regime Change: Why the Island Is Back in US Crosshairs

0:31 - Trump’s Cuba Strategy Explained: Why Havana Matters in 2026

1:06 - Trump Threatens Cuba: Is the US Planning Regime Change by 2026?

1:52 - Why Trump Sees Socialist Cuba as a Direct Threat to US Power

2:48 - Sanctions, Resources, and Control: Trump’s Economic Motives in Cuba

3:36 - Venezuela, Oil, and Havana: The Hidden Energy Stakes Behind Trump’s Cuba Policy

4:30 - Color Revolutions and Military Power: Can Trump Overthrow the Cuban Government?

5:02 - Russia and China vs Trump: Who Will Defend Cuba if the US Escalates?

6:18 - Russian Military Bases in Cuba: Trump’s Worst-Case Scenario

7:00 - Why China Is Cautious About Cuba Despite Trump’s Pressure

7:53 - Is Cuba Internally Weak? Trump’s Bet on Ideological Collapse

9:42 - Cuba Libre vs Trump: Will Cubans Resist US Regime Change?

10:12 - Trump Revives the Monroe Doctrine to Reassert Control Over Latin America

11:11 - Trump’s Carrot-and-Stick Diplomacy in Latin America Explained

12:15 - Pro-US Governments and US Bases: Trump’s New Latin America Alignment

12:52 - Venezuela, Colombia, and Trump’s Fight Against Multipolarity

13:54 - Trump vs Multipolar World: Russia and China Challenge US Dominance

14:43 - Trump Doctrine Breakdown: Power Politics, Sanctions, and Economic Warfare

15:49 - From Iran to Venezuela: Trump’s Expanding Global Confrontations

16:24 - Monroe Doctrine 2.0: How Trump Claims the Western Hemisphere

17:15 - Latin America Pushes Back Against Trump’s Hegemony

17:51 - BRICS vs Trump: Russia, China, and India Reshape Global Power

18:59 - Cuba Conducts Military Drills as Trump Escalates Threats

19:54 - Cuba’s Future Under Trump: Sanctions, Resistance, or Regime Change?

