Daria Dugina monument unveiled on 3rd Anniversary of her death

A memorial monument has been unveiled near Moscow on the third anniversary of Daria Dugina’s death
Alexander Dugin
Aug 21, 2025
10
8
Dugina, journalist and daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed by Ukrainian special services in August 2022 in a car explosion

