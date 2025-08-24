Daria Dugina’s Legacy | Alexander Dugin’s Powerful Tribute in Exclusive Interview

Join us as we commemorate the third anniversary of Daria Dugina’s tragic death with the unveiling of her memorial monument near Moscow. In an exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, founder of the modern Eurasianist movement, shares his heartfelt tribute to his daughter. Renowned sculptor Dimitri Aleksandrov, chosen for his artistic mastery and shared ideals, discusses crafting Daria’s monument. Explore Daria Dugina’s legacy, the Eurasianist vision, and the significance of this memorial.

00:00 Daria Dugina Memorial

01:20 Artist Dimitri Aleksandrov

02:20 Exclusive Interview with Alexander Dugin

09:10 The Legacy of Daria Dugina

