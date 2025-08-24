Alexander Dugin

Daria Dugina’s Legacy | Alexander Dugin’s Powerful Tribute in Exclusive Interview

Join us as we commemorate the third anniversary of Daria Dugina’s tragic death with the unveiling of her memorial monument near Moscow.
Alexander Dugin
Aug 24, 2025
Join us as we commemorate the third anniversary of Daria Dugina’s tragic death with the unveiling of her memorial monument near Moscow. In an exclusive interview, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, founder of the modern Eurasianist movement, shares his heartfelt tribute to his daughter. Renowned sculptor Dimitri Aleksandrov, chosen for his artistic mastery and shared ideals, discusses crafting Daria’s monument. Explore Daria Dugina’s legacy, the Eurasianist vision, and the significance of this memorial.

00:00 Daria Dugina Memorial
01:20 Artist Dimitri Aleksandrov
02:20 Exclusive Interview with Alexander Dugin
09:10 The Legacy of Daria Dugina

