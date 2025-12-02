Natalia Melentyeva tells the story of Daria Dugina as a philosophical and spiritual revolt against the disintegration of the modern world.

The Vertical Uprising

Life in the modern world demands enormous effort from us—and not only in everyday affairs or outward actions. What is at stake is an effort of the mind, of thought, of intellect. In monastic practice among the Holy Fathers this was called “intelligent doing” (“noetic work”). And such work must be carried out at every moment, not only so that the world does not dissolve into an indistinguishable chaos, so that we can still tell good from evil, the valuable from the worthless, the accidental from the fateful—performing diakrisis, discernment, as the Platonists said—but also in order to carry out the labor of filling the world with meaning: structuring it, designing and goal-setting within it, keeping proportions so as not to let entropy turn everything into a homogeneous mush.

We live in a totally damaged, twisted world, in a broken civilization where all proportions are distorted. Its backbone—its vertical, its notions of higher hierarchies—has been broken. And intelligent tension is needed in order to restore the proportions of an intellectually ordered, hierarchical world, whose ideal model was described by Plato and the Platonists.

In her electronic Diary on Telegram, Daria Dugina wrote: “We are thrown into this world[1]… We bear a duty and a mission… We need an inner revolution, a revolution of the Spirit…”[2] And elsewhere: “We are on the central axis of the vertical uprising.”[3]

But an even more radical inner revolution, an even greater effort of the mind, is required in order to uncover or awaken in a person the capacity to think—to think in an authentic way and not to imitate thought; to think about the deepest things, to think the essential; to enter the territory of full-fledged thinking, into the very element of thought. For the calculating, computing understanding or the surface-skimming, pragmatic, hurried discourse of modernity, which parodies what the sages once called “thought,” is absolutely unsatisfactory and has in fact brought humanity to the edge of the abyss.

Dasha [Daria] was born, raised, and formed as a person in a family of philosophers. From infancy we taught her to think, and when she grew older she chose philosophy—the element of thought—as her destiny.

The one who managed to pose anew the question “What is thinking?” was the great German philosopher of the 20th century, Martin Heidegger, and he did so piercingly and with great complexity. He devoted one of his most enigmatic works to this topic—Was heißt Denken? (“What Is Called Thinking?”), which in our family we considered something like an initiatory path for anyone who claimed to be reasonable. Alexander Dugin devoted several of his books to this German thinker. Daria was especially impressed by Heidegger’s revolutionary intention—to subject the fundamental quality of the human being, “thinking,” to deconstruction.

There was, however, one “but”: Heidegger nominally opposed orthodox Platonism, in particular regarding the transcendence of ideas as paradigms of things. He felt much closer to Aristotle, who rebelled against his teacher Plato and constructed a horizontal ontology not along the axis “up–down” (as in the Timaeus, Republic, and other dialogues of Plato) but along the line “center–periphery.”[4] This eternal story of the opposition between vertical and horizontal, God and the world, apophatic and cataphatic, supramundane and intramundane qualities of the Divinity (the One, the Absolute) has become a path of quarrels and battles for very many philosophers in world history. Daria tried this conflict on herself, working through the intricacies of vertical and horizontal metaphysics. Plato was closer to her in spirit, yet horizontal ontologies of the phenomenologists, and especially the refinement of Heidegger’s reflections, attracted her no less.

She named her musical project “Dasein may refuse,” using the main structural component of Heidegger’s philosophy—Dasein, “being-there.” By this Heidegger understood the immediate fact of a person’s presence in the world as a thinking principle. But I will return to this later.

Dasha graduated from the Chair of History of Foreign Philosophy at the Faculty of Philosophy of Moscow State University, and she sought to understand and make sense of the logic of the historical-philosophical process—its paradigmatic foundations, teleology, maneuvers, and nuances.

